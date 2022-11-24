U.S. markets closed

Lottery.com, Inc subsidiary, Sports.com, Inc. to enter partnership with Data Sports Group

Lottery.com Inc.
·5 min read
Lottery.com Inc.
Lottery.com Inc.

Agreement will allow Sports.com to provide world class sports content to digital publishers

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports.com, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lottery.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW), announces that it and the Data Sports Group, based in Berlin, have resolved to enter into an exclusive multi-year Partnership (“the Partnership”).

The Partnership will allow Sports.com, Inc. to provide world class sports content to digital publishers. The Partnership will be the first solution marketed under the Sports.com brand. The Partnership will also enable Sports.com to leverage Lottery.com’s capabilities. Lottery.com is the world’s leading provider of lottery results data servicing global publishers, search engines, and voice assistants.

Following the completion of the Partnership, the coverage available through Sports.com will include the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, world-wide soccer, The Olympic Games, various popular e-Sports, NCAA Division I, football and men’s and women’s basketball. Coverage will also comprise live in game scoring, results, league standings and tables, schedules, team rosters, and more. The sports content platform will be available to publishers via an API or as integrated turnkey content. The sports data content will be available for both web and mobile device use and includes 24/7 technical support and customization options. The content will be available in multiple languages.

Sohail Quraeshi, CEO of Lottery.com, commented:

“We are delighted to partner with the Data Sports Group for our first solution under the exciting new Sports.com brand. We have a long history and strong expertise in providing lottery results to publishers and content aggregators around the world; and look forward to building on this capability as we work on our offering of a ROI-focused sports data solution that fills a void in the marketplace.

“Our ability to bundle solutions also puts us in a position to strengthen both the Lottery.com and Sports.com brands.”

Sowbhagya Shett, CEO of the Data Sports Group added:

“We are very pleased that Data Sports Group has been selected as a partner for the first Sports.com-branded sports data platform. Lottery.com has demonstrated to us that they understand the tremendous value of sports results and sports content across the global digital content sector. We are excited to provide their extensive list of existing digital media clients around the world with world-class sports data and information, as well as to their potential new clients in the USA and internationally through the Sports.com brand."

Lottery.com plans to make the sports data content available to publishers as a stand-alone content platform, or bundled with lottery results. The sports content platform will be available on the soon to be launched sports.com and lotterylink.com websites.

For more information on licensing Sports.com interactive content feeds, contact lotterylink@lottery.com.

About Data Sports Group

Data Sports Group is a leading provider of sports content to digital publishers, media agencies, and brands across the globe. Content solutions provided include Data, Editorial and Video offerings. Data services are provided to eight different sports covering over 800+ competitions globally. Products are offered in XML Data Feeds or custom Turnkey Solutions. Multi-lingual content is available across the complete product offering.

For more information visit: https://datasportsgroup.com/

About Lottery.com, Inc.

Lottery.com, Inc. is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and other countries to remotely purchase safe and legally sanctioned lottery games. Lottery participants look to the Company’s website, Lottery.com, for compelling, real-time results on over 800 lottery games from over 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives.

For more information, visit: http://www.lottery.com.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the company’s future financial performance, as well as the company’s strategy, future operations, revenue guidance, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Lottery.com disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Lottery.com cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Lottery.com. In addition, Lottery.com cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the following factors: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Lottery.com; (ii) the Company’s ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting, including the remediation of identified material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting relating to segregation of duties with respect to, and access controls to, its financial record keeping system, and its accounting staffing levels; (iii) the effects of competition on Lottery.com’s future business; (iv) risks related to its dependence on its intellectual property and the risk that technology could have undetected defects or errors; (v) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (vi) risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other pandemic and their effect directly on Lottery.com and the economy generally; (vii) risks relating to privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; (viii) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (ix) the ability of Lottery.com to achieve its strategic and growth objectives as stated or at all; and (x) those factors discussed in the proxy statement/prospectus filed by Lottery.com, Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that Lottery.com has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Lottery.com Contact: ir@lottery.com


