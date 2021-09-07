U.S. markets open in 7 hours 38 minutes

Lottery Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Penetration Of Online Lottery to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Latest market research report titled Lottery Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Technavio has been monitoring the lottery market and it is poised to grow by USD 194.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The increasing penetration of online lottery, growing popularity of lottery due to low-cost adoption and easy availability, and surging adoption of social media marketing for lottery promotion will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors to expand their businesses. However, stringent regulations on the lottery in various regions, the socio-economic impact of lotteries, and the popularity of other forms of gambling and black market will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Lottery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Lottery Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

Lottery Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our lottery market report covers the following areas:

  • Lottery Market size

  • Lottery Market trends

  • Lottery Market industry analysis

Lottery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Lotto NZ, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Lottery Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Lottery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist lottery market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the lottery market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the lottery market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lottery market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Platform

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

  • China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.

  • Florida Lottery

  • International Game Technology plc

  • INTRALOT SA

  • Lotto NZ

  • New York State Gaming Commission

  • Scientific Games Corp.

  • The California State Lottery

  • The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lottery-market-2021-2025--increasing-penetration-of-online-lottery-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301369763.html

SOURCE Technavio

