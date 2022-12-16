Lottery market size to grow by USD 228.43 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global lottery market as a part of the global casinos and gaming market, the parent market. The global lottery market size is estimated to increase by USD 228.43 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%.
Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a Sample
Global lottery market- Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global lottery market– Vendor analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global lottery market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer lottery in the market are Agento N.V., Berjaya Corp. Berhad, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Florida Lottery, Gaming China, Georgia Lottery Corp., Illinois State Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Jumbo Interactive Ltd., Lotto NZ, Maruhan Corp., New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., STRATACACHE Inc., Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club and others.
The global lottery market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by increasing penetration of online lottery, the growing popularity of lottery due to low-cost adoption, and easy availability and adoption of social media marketing for lottery promotion. The global lottery market is characterized by the presence of numerous players that provide similar products. To maintain a competitive edge, lottery ticket providers are introducing new games with different price ranges, starting from USD 30 to as high as USD 1,000. Such low-price tickets make them affordable to a huge population. By offering different types of games, vendors are trying to engage customers by maintaining excitement and curiosity.
Vendor Insights –
Agento N.V.
Berjaya Corp. Berhad
Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.
Colorado Lottery
Florida Lottery
Gaming China
Georgia Lottery Corp.
Illinois State Lottery
International Game Technology plc
INTRALOT SA
Jumbo Interactive Ltd.
Lotto NZ
For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy report!
Global lottery market- Segmentation assessment
Geography Overview
Based on geography, the global lottery market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global lottery market.
APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. China is the key region for lottery market in APAC. Over the projection period, the growth of the lottery market in APAC will be driven by the relaxation of governmental rules and rising levels of disposable income among the populace.
Segment Overview
Based on type, the global lottery market is segmented into terminal-based games, scratch-off games, and sports lotteries.
The lottery market share growth by the terminal-based games segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The increased interest in casinos and consumers' desire to win at lotteries are two key factors contributing to the expansion of this market. The reward money given out in terminal-based games is also substantially higher than it is in other kinds of lotteries. Furthermore, the increasing usage of reconfigurable electronic gaming machines among casinos is likely to drive this segment's growth during the forecast period.
Global lottery market – Market dynamics
Impactful Driver - One of the key factors driving growth in the lottery market is the increasing penetration of online lottery. The increased use of smartphones and the Internet is responsible for the expansion of the online lottery. Customers can easily take part in the lottery due to the availability of numerous mobile apps and online platforms. Vendors are using advanced technologies to enhance the consumer appeal of the online lottery, including interactive bots and graphics that have become common in the gaming industry. Such factors will contribute to the growth of market during the forecasted period.
Key Trend - The adoption of technologies by lottery operators is a lottery market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Since the worldwide lottery sector is heavily regulated and mostly controlled by governments it is difficult to expand the business. Vendors started putting more effort into figuring out unique ways to engage clients rather than conducting business the old-fashioned way. The increasing usage of online platforms by customers has offered businesses with numerous options. With more people going online, lottery suppliers must move away from traditional instant games and provide players with a more social experience and involvement when playing in groups.
Major Challenge - The stringent regulations on the lottery in various regions will be a major challenge for the lottery market during the forecast period. In many countries, the government either owns the businesses that operate the lottery or grants licenses to private businesses to operate them. Governments frequently regulate gambling and its various forms because of the high risk involved and the significant socio-economic impact it has, which limits the market entry of private companies and slows market expansion.
Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find a few insights from a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this lottery market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the lottery market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the lottery market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the lottery market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lottery market vendors
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The casinos and gambling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.13% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 90.22 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (offline and online), type (poker, blackjack, craps, lottery, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The Casino Gaming Equipment Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55%. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,265.1 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (casinos, malls, and others), type (casino tables, slot machines, gaming chips, video poker machines, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Lottery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 228.43 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
11.11
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Italy, France, and Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Agento N.V., Berjaya Corp. Berhad, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Florida Lottery, Gaming China, Georgia Lottery Corp., Illinois State Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Jumbo Interactive Ltd., Lotto NZ, Maruhan Corp., New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., STRATACACHE Inc., Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Type
6 Market Segmentation by Platform
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Platform
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Platform
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
11.4 China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.
11.5 Florida Lottery
11.6 International Game Technology plc
11.7 INTRALOT SA
11.8 Lotto NZ
11.9 New York State Gaming Commission
11.10 Scientific Games Corp.
11.11 The California State Lottery
11.12 The Hong Kong Jockey Club
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lottery-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-228-43-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301704105.html
SOURCE Technavio