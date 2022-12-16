U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.75
    -99.57 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,202.22
    -764.13 (-2.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,810.53
    -360.36 (-3.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.61
    -45.85 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.18
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0644
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2205
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6020
    -0.1380 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,385.28
    -460.12 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.19
    -7.58 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,644.77
    -406.93 (-1.45%)
     

Lottery market size to grow by USD 228.43 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global lottery market as a part of the global casinos and gaming market, the parent market. The global lottery market size is estimated to increase by USD 228.43 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lottery Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lottery Market

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a Sample

Global lottery market- Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global lottery market– Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global lottery market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer lottery in the market are Agento N.V., Berjaya Corp. Berhad, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Florida Lottery, Gaming China, Georgia Lottery Corp., Illinois State Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Jumbo Interactive Ltd., Lotto NZ, Maruhan Corp., New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., STRATACACHE Inc., Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club and others.

The global lottery market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by increasing penetration of online lottery, the growing popularity of lottery due to low-cost adoption, and easy availability and adoption of social media marketing for lottery promotion. The global lottery market is characterized by the presence of numerous players that provide similar products. To maintain a competitive edge, lottery ticket providers are introducing new games with different price ranges, starting from USD 30 to as high as USD 1,000. Such low-price tickets make them affordable to a huge population. By offering different types of games, vendors are trying to engage customers by maintaining excitement and curiosity.

Vendor Insights –

  • Agento N.V.

  • Berjaya Corp. Berhad

  • Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

  • China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.

  • Colorado Lottery

  • Florida Lottery

  • Gaming China

  • Georgia Lottery Corp.

  • Illinois State Lottery

  • International Game Technology plc

  • INTRALOT SA

  • Jumbo Interactive Ltd.

  • Lotto NZ

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy report!

Global lottery marketSegmentation assessment

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global lottery market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global lottery market.

  • APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. China is the key region for lottery market in APAC. Over the projection period, the growth of the lottery market in APAC will be driven by the relaxation of governmental rules and rising levels of disposable income among the populace.

Segment Overview

Based on type, the global lottery market is segmented into terminal-based games, scratch-off games, and sports lotteries.

  • The lottery market share growth by the terminal-based games segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The increased interest in casinos and consumers' desire to win at lotteries are two key factors contributing to the expansion of this market. The reward money given out in terminal-based games is also substantially higher than it is in other kinds of lotteries. Furthermore, the increasing usage of reconfigurable electronic gaming machines among casinos is likely to drive this segment's growth during the forecast period.

Download a sample report 

Global lottery market – Market dynamics

  • Impactful Driver - One of the key factors driving growth in the lottery market is the increasing penetration of online lottery. The increased use of smartphones and the Internet is responsible for the expansion of the online lottery. Customers can easily take part in the lottery due to the availability of numerous mobile apps and online platforms. Vendors are using advanced technologies to enhance the consumer appeal of the online lottery, including interactive bots and graphics that have become common in the gaming industry. Such factors will contribute to the growth of market during the forecasted period.

  • Key Trend - The adoption of technologies by lottery operators is a lottery market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Since the worldwide lottery sector is heavily regulated and mostly controlled by governments it is difficult to expand the business. Vendors started putting more effort into figuring out unique ways to engage clients rather than conducting business the old-fashioned way. The increasing usage of online platforms by customers has offered businesses with numerous options. With more people going online, lottery suppliers must move away from traditional instant games and provide players with a more social experience and involvement when playing in groups.

  • Major Challenge - The stringent regulations on the lottery in various regions will be a major challenge for the lottery market during the forecast period. In many countries, the government either owns the businesses that operate the lottery or grants licenses to private businesses to operate them. Governments frequently regulate gambling and its various forms because of the high risk involved and the significant socio-economic impact it has, which limits the market entry of private companies and slows market expansion.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find a few insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this lottery market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the lottery market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the lottery market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the lottery market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lottery market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The casinos and gambling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.13% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by  USD 90.22 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (offline and online), type (poker, blackjack, craps, lottery, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The Casino Gaming Equipment Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55%. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,265.1 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (casinos, malls, and others), type (casino tables, slot machines, gaming chips, video poker machines, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Lottery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 228.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

11.11

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Italy, France, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Agento N.V., Berjaya Corp. Berhad, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Florida Lottery, Gaming China, Georgia Lottery Corp., Illinois State Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Jumbo Interactive Ltd., Lotto NZ, Maruhan Corp., New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., STRATACACHE Inc., Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

  • 11.4 China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.

  • 11.5 Florida Lottery

  • 11.6 International Game Technology plc

  • 11.7 INTRALOT SA

  • 11.8 Lotto NZ

  • 11.9 New York State Gaming Commission

  • 11.10 Scientific Games Corp.

  • 11.11 The California State Lottery

  • 11.12 The Hong Kong Jockey Club

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Lottery Market
Global Lottery Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lottery-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-228-43-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301704105.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Could Make a Major Announcement in 2023!

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock price is falling for several reasons, including rising competition. In response, Tesla could make this major announcement in 2023. If you're interested in Tesla stock, you don't want to miss this video.

  • GE picks Kendall Square for HQ for energy business

    The company's energy businesses are expected to be split off into an independent company in early 2024, which will be headquartered in Cambridge. GE itself is still on the hunt for a new corporate office in Boston.

  • AbbVie to leave leading U.S. drug industry trade group

    Politico, which first reported on AbbVie's exit, said the drugmaker was also leaving the industry group Biotechnology Innovation Organization as well as Business Roundtable, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. Reuters reported in August the pharmaceutical industry spent at least $142.6 million on lobbying Congress and federal agencies in the first half of 2022, more than any industry. President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act will allow the government to choose 10 drugs to negotiate from among the 50 costliest ones for Medicare, the government healthcare program for people aged 65 and older or disabled, starting in 2026.

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • Lockheed Martin plans expansion to King of Prussia campus

    The new building is being planned alongside Lockheed Martin's existing 784,000-square-foot main facility, which is part of the company's Space unit that builds satellites and spacecraft.

  • U.S. Oil Prices Under Pressure From Keystone Pipeline’s Largest-Ever Leak

    A weeklong shutdown has reduced flows of Canadian crude, adding to costs for Gulf Coast refiners and weighing on U.S. oil reserves.

  • Want to Retire in 2023? Do These 3 Things First.

    If you worked and paid into Social Security all your life, you should be entitled to a monthly benefit once you retire. Simply create an account on the Social Security Administration's website and access your most recent earnings statement. It should give you a summary of your recent wages, as well as an estimate of what your monthly Social Security benefit looks like.

  • Carl Icahn Is Buying More Southwest Gas

    Southwest has announced the sale of its MountainWest Pipeline business for $1.5 billion

  • Comcast Doubles Down on a Shady Billing Practice (It Will Cost You)

    The cable and internet giant plans a price hike for many customers, but that's only part of why you should be mad.

  • Global Semiconductor Race Is Turning Into a War

    Only weeks after US president Joe Biden and the Chinese president Xi Jinping met in person to improve ties between the world’s two biggest economies, China filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization, further escalating the conflict between the two countries that intensified when the US introduced sanctions on chips exports earlier this year. According to Bloomberg, Japan and the Netherlands will be joining the US in efforts to tighten chip exports to China, with even semiconductor giants

  • SNC-Lavalin and Jacobs advise UK government on multibillion dollar road investment strategy

    SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been appointed alongside joint venture partners Jacobs to help develop the UK government's third Road Investment Strategy (RIS3) which runs from 2025-2030.

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • Why Companies Do Layoffs Around Christmas

    As job cuts ripple through industries such as tech and media, it is hard not to notice how the holiday season is a really unfortunate time for workers to be getting pink slips. There is arguably no good time for companies to lay off employees, of course, but as farewell-to-my-job posts continue to populate LinkedIn, many are wondering, why did they have to do this the week before Thanksgiving or right before Christmas? Thousands of job cuts have also hit other industries, with Ford Motor , Walmart and PepsiCo all reducing their head counts, leaving many employees to wonder: Could I be next?

  • Twitter must notify laid-off workers of pending lawsuit, judge rules

    Twitter Inc must notify the thousands of workers who were laid off after its acquisition by Elon Musk of a proposed class action accusing the company of failing to give adequate notice before terminating them, a San Francisco federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge James Donato in a three-page order on Wednesday said that before asking workers to sign severance agreements waiving their ability to sue the company, Twitter must give them "a succinct and plainly worded notice" of the lawsuit filed last month. Twitter laid off roughly 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, the world's richest person, and hundreds more subsequently resigned.

  • Manufacturers group urges building of more gas pipelines

    A trade group representing some of the biggest consumers of energy — manufacturers — are urging the governors of Pennsylvania and other states along the Eastern Seaboard to prioritize the building of more gas pipelines and to delay the closing of coal-fired power plants. Industrial Energy Consumers of America, IECA, wrote letters this week to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and the others from New York through South Carolina telling them that a lack of natural gas pipelines is threatening economic development.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Exxon & Chevron's 2023 Outlooks

    Apart from ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron ((VX), Cenovus Energy (CVE), Transocean (RIG) and Petrobras (PBR) hogged attention during the week.

  • Netflix partners with Verizon to broaden service provider’s streaming output

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of Netflix and Verizon after their partnership to expand the service provider's streaming footprint.

  • Lucid wants a slice of China's crowded EV market

    Lucid Motors, the publicly traded electric carmaker, is poised to enter China as it starts hiring in the world's largest EV market. The California-based auto company is recruiting a dozen positions in Shanghai, its LinkedIn posts show. The type of team it's putting together suggests that Lucid is more likely to import vehicles to China than manufacture locally, as Tesla does, at least in the near future.

  • Blockchain Fails to Gain Traction in the Enterprise

    Maersk and IBM last month shut down their global platform that was supposed to bring blockchain to the shipping industry. Other big bets are moving slowly.

  • Jobs couldn’t have succeeded without Tim Cook: Chahil

    When Former Apple Senior VP of Global Marketing and Silicon Valley Pioneer Satjiv Chahil sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer, they discuss his time at Apple and what he learnt from the late Steve Jobs.