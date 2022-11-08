U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

Lottery Market Size in North America to Grow by USD 50.25 Bn, New Launches to Drive Market Growth - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lottery market growth in North America is driven by new launches. Vendors are focusing on organic growth strategies, including the launch of new lottery game tickets and platforms. To encourage participation, they are introducing new games and tickets in traditional offline as well as online platforms. For instance, in JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY, for USD 1, players can get a triple chance to win the jackpot. Each ticket has three sets of numbers that can be matched with the winning numbers drawn. In addition, by adding Combo for an extra USD 1, players can also get an extra chance to win by combining all matches on the ticket. Such launches are expected to fuel the growth of the lottery market in North America during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lottery Market in North America 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lottery Market in North America 2022-2026

Browse Summary of the LOTTERY MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA Research Report to Learn More

Key Lottery Market in North America Highlights

  • The lottery market value in North America is set to grow by USD 50.25 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 5.0%.

  • The lottery market in North America is segmented by platform (traditional and online) and type (scratch-off games, terminal-based games, and sports lotteries.

  • The lottery market in North America report offers information on several market vendors, including Arizona Lottery, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Delaware State Lottery, Florida Lottery, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Georgia Lottery Corp.,  Hoosier Lottery, Missouri Lottery, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games LLC, STRATACACHE, Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery, among others.

  • New launches are notably driving the growth of the lottery market in North America, although factors such as security and credibility issues related to lotteries may impede the market growth. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in lottery platforms is the major trend influencing lottery market growth in North America.

  • The lottery market share growth in North America through the traditional platform will be significant during the forecast period.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

What are the Top Players Doing to Compete in the Market?

The lottery market in North America is fragmented, and the vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. For instance –

  • Arizona Lottery - The company offers lotteries such as Mega Millions, Powerball, the Pick, and Triple Twist.

Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors are also focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

DOWNLOAD LOTTERY MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA SAMPLE REPORT to Gain Further Insights

The lottery market also covers the following areas:

Lottery Market Sizing
Lottery Market Forecast
Lottery Market Analysis

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 to view 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly

Related Reports

Lottery Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The increasing penetration of online lottery is driving market growth. The growth in online lottery is attributed to the growing penetration of the Internet and smartphones. Consumers are easily able to participate in the lottery owing to the ease of access to the Internet and the availability of various mobile apps and online platforms.

Online Lottery Market in China Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The increased reach of online lottery is driving market growth. Online lottery is played through computer and mobile devices, which have high adoption among youngsters. In addition, mobile ads reach untapped groups of the population.

Lottery Market in North America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 50.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.0

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arizona Lottery, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Delaware State Lottery, Florida Lottery, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Georgia Lottery Corp.,  Hoosier Lottery, Missouri Lottery, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games LLC, STRATACACHE, Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 5.3 Traditional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Arizona Lottery

  • 11.4 Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

  • 11.5 Colorado Lottery

  • 11.6 Connecticut Lottery Corp.

  • 11.7 Delaware State Lottery

  • 11.8 Florida Lottery

  • 11.9 Georgia Lottery Corp.

  • 11.10 Missouri Lottery

  • 11.11 STRATACACHE

  • 11.12 The California State Lottery

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Lottery Market in North America 2022-2026
Lottery Market in North America 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lottery-market-size-in-north-america-to-grow-by-usd-50-25-bn-new-launches-to-drive-market-growth---technavio-301669962.html

SOURCE Technavio

