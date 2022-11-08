Lottery Market Size in North America to Grow by USD 50.25 Bn, New Launches to Drive Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lottery market growth in North America is driven by new launches. Vendors are focusing on organic growth strategies, including the launch of new lottery game tickets and platforms. To encourage participation, they are introducing new games and tickets in traditional offline as well as online platforms. For instance, in JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY, for USD 1, players can get a triple chance to win the jackpot. Each ticket has three sets of numbers that can be matched with the winning numbers drawn. In addition, by adding Combo for an extra USD 1, players can also get an extra chance to win by combining all matches on the ticket. Such launches are expected to fuel the growth of the lottery market in North America during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lottery Market in North America 2022-2026

Key Lottery Market in North America Highlights

The lottery market value in North America is set to grow by USD 50.25 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 5.0%.

The lottery market in North America is segmented by platform (traditional and online) and type (scratch-off games, terminal-based games, and sports lotteries.

The lottery market in North America report offers information on several market vendors, including Arizona Lottery, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Delaware State Lottery, Florida Lottery, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Georgia Lottery Corp., Hoosier Lottery, Missouri Lottery, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games LLC, STRATACACHE, Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery, among others.

New launches are notably driving the growth of the lottery market in North America, although factors such as security and credibility issues related to lotteries may impede the market growth. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in lottery platforms is the major trend influencing lottery market growth in North America.

The lottery market share growth in North America through the traditional platform will be significant during the forecast period.

What are the Top Players Doing to Compete in the Market?

The lottery market in North America is fragmented, and the vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. For instance –

Arizona Lottery - The company offers lotteries such as Mega Millions, Powerball, the Pick, and Triple Twist.

Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors are also focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The lottery market also covers the following areas:

Lottery Market Sizing

Lottery Market Forecast

Lottery Market Analysis

Lottery Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The increasing penetration of online lottery is driving market growth. The growth in online lottery is attributed to the growing penetration of the Internet and smartphones. Consumers are easily able to participate in the lottery owing to the ease of access to the Internet and the availability of various mobile apps and online platforms.

Online Lottery Market in China Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The increased reach of online lottery is driving market growth. Online lottery is played through computer and mobile devices, which have high adoption among youngsters. In addition, mobile ads reach untapped groups of the population.

Lottery Market in North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 50.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arizona Lottery, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Delaware State Lottery, Florida Lottery, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Georgia Lottery Corp., Hoosier Lottery, Missouri Lottery, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games LLC, STRATACACHE, Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Platform

5.3 Traditional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Arizona Lottery

11.4 Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

11.5 Colorado Lottery

11.6 Connecticut Lottery Corp.

11.7 Delaware State Lottery

11.8 Florida Lottery

11.9 Georgia Lottery Corp.

11.10 Missouri Lottery

11.11 STRATACACHE

11.12 The California State Lottery

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

