Lottery Market in US - Growing Adoption of Marketing Strategies to Increase Ticket Sales Will Boost the Market Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the LOTTERY MARKET GROWTH IN US is the growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales. Vendors are following integrated marketing communication and using newspapers, magazines, and social media such as YouTube and Facebook to sell their products. These communication channels are playing a key role in generating product awareness in the US. For instance, Georgia Lottery uses a classic billboard display with illuminated numbers to draw in consumers and encourage ticket sales. Similarly, the New York State Gaming Commission (New York Lottery) has a portfolio of commercials, which are strategically developed to attract consumers. One of their TV spots includes a musical number and focuses on the statistics of the game. Lottery companies, including large entertainment companies, are increasingly using social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and YouTube to promote lottery and create awareness and interest among consumers. Raising awareness and brand engagement are the major objectives and benefits of social media marketing and the promotion of lottery. This is increasing the consumer base, thereby driving the growth of the lottery market in US during the forecast period.

Lottery Market in US Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

The lottery market value in US is set to grow by USD 27.9 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.96% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 was estimated at 5.24%.

The lottery market in US is segmented by Type (scratch-off games, terminal-based game, and sports lotteries) and Platform (traditional and online).

The lottery market in US report offers information on several market vendors, including Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games Corp., Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery among others.

The growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales is notably driving the lottery market in US growth, although factors such as socio-economic impact of lotteries may impede the market growth. Moreover, advancing technologies is the major trend influencing lottery market growth in the US.

The lottery market share in US growth by the scratch-off games will be significant during the forecast period.

The lottery market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are adopting growth strategies such as investing in R&D to compete in the market. For instance –

Arizona Lottery - The company offers Arizona lottery to support Arizona programs for the public benefit.

Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are also focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The lottery market in US is segmented by Type (scratch-off games, terminal-based game, and sports lotteries) and Platform (traditional and online). The market value is set to grow by USD 27.9 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.96% from 2020 to 2025. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 was estimated at 5.24%. The market structure is fragmented with leading companies including Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games Corp., Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery.

