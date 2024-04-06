Lottery player wins $2 million at San Jose liquor store

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A lottery player won $2 million on a scratcher game at a San Jose liquor store on Thursday, California Lottery said in a press release.

Thuy Ho won the money playing the Instant Prize Crossword game. Ho bought the ticket at TPS Liquor, which is located at 2507 South King Road in San Jose.

Ho was one of five players in California to win seven figures, California Lottery announced Thursday. The other winners bought their tickets in the following cities:

Northridge: Wine & Spirits of the World ($1 million)

Ridgecrest: Fastrip Food Store ($1 million)

Los Angeles: Food 4 Less ($1.2 million)

Manteca: Save Mart ($1 million)

There are 32 $2 million prizes for the Instant Prize Crossword, according to California Lottery’s website. Ho was the seventh person to win. The odds of winning the $2 million prize are 1 in 1,231,125, according to the website.

