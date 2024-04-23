Your lottery ticket has won $1 million in Texas. Now what? Here’s how to claim your prize.

A north Texas resident claimed a Powerball prize worth 1 million this weekend. The ticket was purchased at a Kroger store in Flower Mound.

Upon winning the lottery one may wonder, ‘where do I go in Texas to pick up my prize?’

According to Texas Lottery, these are the ways you can pick up your cash at different levels:

$599 or less can be claimed at:

Prizes less than or equal to $2,500,000,

  • Any Texas Lottery claim center.

Prizes less than or equal to $5,000,000,

Prizes greater than $5,000,000

  • Texas Lottery headquarters in Austin.

Prizes of $1 to $5,000,000 may also be claimed by mail and values between $600-$5,000 can be claimed via the lottery app.

Though Americans spend over $90 billion annually on the lottery, according to historian Jonathan Cohen, some of the highest jackpots remain unclaimed. A Florida ticket worth $44 million went unclaimed for months and was sent back to the state.

Check your ticket to see if its a winner. A ticket worth $24.1 million was found stuffed in an old shirt pocket just two days before the ticket was set to expire.

Players can easily follow their tickets and prizes with just one click by using the Lottolotto app. It is available for download on Android and Apple devices.

