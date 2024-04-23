Your lottery ticket has won $1 million in Texas. Now what? Here’s how to claim your prize.

A north Texas resident claimed a Powerball prize worth 1 million this weekend. The ticket was purchased at a Kroger store in Flower Mound.

Upon winning the lottery one may wonder, ‘where do I go in Texas to pick up my prize?’

According to Texas Lottery, these are the ways you can pick up your cash at different levels:

⚡ More trending stories:

→Snakes are crawling out of hibernation in Texas. Check the toilet before taking a seat.

→In Texas, set your thermostat at 80 when it's 100 degrees, expert says.

→Groceries at this national chain are the cheapest, study finds.

$599 or less can be claimed at:

Any Texas Lottery retailer

Your local claim center

Texas Lottery Commission Headquarters in Austin

Fill out a Claim Form online and print for postal mailing

Prizes less than or equal to $2,500,000,

Any Texas Lottery claim center.

Prizes less than or equal to $5,000,000,

Texas Lottery claim centers in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Prizes greater than $5,000,000

Texas Lottery headquarters in Austin.

Prizes of $1 to $5,000,000 may also be claimed by mail and values between $600-$5,000 can be claimed via the lottery app.

Though Americans spend over $90 billion annually on the lottery, according to historian Jonathan Cohen, some of the highest jackpots remain unclaimed. A Florida ticket worth $44 million went unclaimed for months and was sent back to the state.

Check your ticket to see if its a winner. A ticket worth $24.1 million was found stuffed in an old shirt pocket just two days before the ticket was set to expire.

Players can easily follow their tickets and prizes with just one click by using the Lottolotto app. It is available for download on Android and Apple devices.