U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.99
    +22.27 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,237.53
    +132.28 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,823.96
    +36.56 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.92
    +14.63 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.20
    -0.76 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    -14.90 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0763
    -0.0073 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2232
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6700
    -0.1190 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,568.50
    +88.43 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.33
    -21.06 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Lotto 6/49 - $54 million up for grabs at the next draw!

CNW Group
·2 min read

MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2023 /CNW/ - You could win $54 million at the next Lotto 6/49 draw, to take place on Wednesday, March 29!

Photo Loto-Québec (CNW Group/Loto-Québec)
Photo Loto-Québec (CNW Group/Loto-Québec)

The draw machine now only contains seven white balls, each worth $1 million, and one gold ball, worth $54 million. The guaranteed prize winner therefore has a 1 in 8 shot at winning $54 million!

"Since we launched the new Lotto 6/49 last fall, it's the first time that the Gold Ball jackpot reaches 54 million dollars," said Isabelle Jean, Loto-Québec's Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Lottery Games. "In fact, we haven't seen such a big Lotto 6/49 jackpot since 2015!"

As is the case at every Lotto 6/49 draw, the $5 million Classic Jackpot will also be up for grabs.

Two multi-million-dollar jackpots 

  • The Classic Draw is the same draw you've known for over 40 years, for which six numbers from 1 to 49 are drawn. A $5-million jackpot and several runner-up prizes are up for grabs at each draw.

  • Each Gold Ball Draw has a guaranteed winner thanks to a unique number on each ticket. The winner is guaranteed to take home either a $1 million prize or a prize of up to $68 million!

VIDÉO | Check out the new Lotto 6/49 here.

Draw results are now available on Loto-Québec's website: lotoquebec.com.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people and the province of Québec. In 2022, Loto-Québec paid out 120 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to lottery winners. Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie tickets have provided 15 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Read their stories here.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/26/c8411.html

