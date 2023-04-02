U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.80
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,440.42
    -89.59 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Lotto 6/49 - $58 million up for grabs at the next draw!

CNW Group
·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, April 2, 2023 /CNW/ - You could win $58 million at the next Lotto 6/49 draw, to take place on Wednesday, April 5!

Photo Loto-Québec (CNW Group/Loto-Québec)
Photo Loto-Québec (CNW Group/Loto-Québec)

The draw machine now only contains five white balls, each worth $1 million, and one gold ball, worth $58 million. The guaranteed prize winner therefore has a 1 in 6 shot at winning $58 million!

As is the case at every Lotto 6/49 draw, the $5 million Classic Jackpot will also be up for grabs.

Two multi-million-dollar jackpots 

  • The Classic Draw is the same draw you've known for over 40 years, for which six numbers from 1 to 49 are drawn. A $5-million jackpot and several runner-up prizes are up for grabs at each draw.

  • Each Gold Ball Draw has a guaranteed winner thanks to a unique number on each ticket. The winner is guaranteed to take home either a $1 million prize or a prize of up to $68 million!

VIDÉO | Check out the new Lotto 6/49 here.

Draw results are now available on Loto-Québec's website: lotoquebec.com.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people and the province of Québec. In 2022, Loto-Québec paid out 120 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to lottery winners. Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie tickets have provided 15 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Read their stories here.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/02/c1439.html

Recommended Stories

  • 6 Reasons Why You Should Bet on ICF International (ICFI)

    ICF International (ICFI) continues to focus on deepening its presence in the core U.S. federal, and state and local government markets, expanding commercial business, and strengthening technology-based offerings.

  • Andreessen Horowitz is now openly courting capital from Saudi Arabia, despite U.S. strains

    According to Bloomberg, Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz appeared on stage with WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann to talk for at least the second time since November about their firm's $350 million investment in Flow, which is Neumann's new residential real estate company. Meanwhile, the three reportedly laid it on thick, with Horowitz praising Saudi Arabia as a “startup country" and saying that "Saudi has a founder; you don’t call him a founder, you call him his royal highness.” Said Neumann separately: “It’s leaders like his royal highness that are actually going to lead us where we want to go.”

  • OPEC+ to Hold Its Ground Amid Oil Tumult Caused by Bank Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is still finding that the best response to growing oil market uncertainty is to hold its ground.Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaPutin Signs New Russia Foreign Policy Against ‘Hostile’ WestWhen last month’s banking crisis dragged cru

  • How much you need to earn to afford a $500,000 home

    The average U.S. home sales price hit $535,800 in 2022. We asked experts how much you need to earn to afford a home around that price point.

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leav

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • The next market trend could be 'bigger' than SVB, expert says

    Even though the Federal Reserve might have started bending the inflation curve, Mick Mulvaney and Anton Schutz warn the central bank is ignoring "the real problem out there."

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 7 Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Economic Times

    Treasuries aren't the only refuge in a slowdown. Dividend names also "can provide a margin of safety," says UBS.

  • The 10 best 1-year CD rates for April 2023

    Check out the CDs that made our top 10 list based on their APY, minimum opening deposit, compounding frequency, and customer service.

  • The Newest ‘Bubble’ Is in Money-Market Funds

    People are rushing into money-market funds. Total assets held in money-market funds, which are investment vehicles that buy cash-like securities such as short-term Treasury bills, recently reached close to $5.5 trillion, according to RBC. Earlier this year, money-market fund assets stood at roughly $4.5 trillion, a level at which people stopped pouring more money into those funds a few times in the past few years, opting instead to buy other assets like stocks.

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit

    Elon Musk asked a U.S. judge on Friday to throw out a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. In an evening filing in Manhattan federal court, lawyers for Musk and his electric car company Tesla Inc called the lawsuit by Dogecoin investors a "fanciful work of fiction" over Musk's "innocuous and often silly tweets" about Dogecoin. The lawyers said the investors never explained how Musk intended to defraud anyone or what risks he concealed, and that his statements such as "Dogecoin Rulz" and "no highs, no lows, only Doge" were too vague to support a fraud claim.

  • Republic First Is ‘NOT’ First Republic, But Try Telling Traders That

    (Bloomberg) -- A case of mistaken identity is sparking a selloff in Republic First Bancorp Inc., which had fallen by more than 40% this month because investors have it confused with embattled First Republic Bank.Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaPutin Sig

  • These Five IBD 50 Chip Stocks Hold Surprisingly Low P/E Ratios; All Are Setting Up Buy Points

    These five semiconductor growth stocks have low P/E ratios and sound fundamentals and have gained between 19% and 50% this year so far.

  • Baby Boomers, You Need This Much Money to Retire Comfortably

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $52.38, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session.