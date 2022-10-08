U.S. markets closed

Lotto Max - A $70 million jackpot and an estimated 58 Maxmillions in the next draw

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Yesterday's Lotto Max draw saw 3 Maxmillions prizes (worth $1 million each) awarded to holders of selections sold in Québec. In the Tuesday, October 11 draw, the prize pool will amount to $128 million and include a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 58 Maxmillions.

lotto-max (CNW Group/Loto-Québec)
lotto-max (CNW Group/Loto-Québec)

Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in Québec

  • Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3.215 billion since its launch in 2009.

  • In total, there have been 39 jackpot wins in the province, including 3 of $70,000,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7 2022 draws.

  • One $65,000,000 jackpot, four $60,000,000 jackpots, four $55,000,000 jackpots, and seven $50,000,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec.

  • In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 192 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 134 shares of Maxmillions prizes.

Draw results are available online at lotoquebec.com.

Close to $1.5 billion in prizes

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people of Québec. During the 2021–2022 year, it awarded close to $1.5 billion in prizes to lottery winners—a record for the government corporation. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/08/c3185.html

