Lotto Max - The Tuesday, April 25 draw will offer a $55 million jackpot and an estimated 4 Maxmillions

CNW Group
·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, April 22, 2023 /CNW/ - In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Tuesday, April 25, the prize pool will amount to $59 million and include a $55 million jackpot and an estimated 4 Maxmillions.

Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in Québec

  • Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3.354 billion since its launch in 2009.

  • In total, there have been 40 jackpot wins in the province, including 3 of $70,000,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7, 2022 draws.

  • One $65,000,000 jackpot, four $60,000,000 jackpots, four $55,000,000 jackpots, and seven $50,000,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec.

  • In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 211 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 139 shares of Maxmillions prizes.

Draw results are available online at lotoquebec.com.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people and province of Québec. In 2022, it paid out 120 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to lottery winners. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie tickets have provided 15 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Discover their story.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/22/c1365.html