Lotto Max - The Tuesday, March 29 draw will offer a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 26 Maxmillions

MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Tuesday, March 29, the prize pool will amount to $96 million and include a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 26 Maxmillions.

Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in Québec

Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3.029 billion since its launch in 2009.

In total, there have been 38 jackpot wins in the province, including 2 of $70,000,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, draws.

The last record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot win in Québec dates back to the June 11, 2019, draw, when a family split $65,000,000.

Four $60,000,000 jackpots, four $55,000,000 jackpots, and seven $50,000,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec.

In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 176 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 124 shares of Maxmillions prizes.

