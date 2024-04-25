Lotus Needs Another New Boss

Dean Smith

The old joke about Lotus being an acronym for "Lots Of Trouble, Usually Serious" no longer applies to the company’s cars, which are engineered to standards vastly better than those of the shonky products of its early years. But there is still plenty of trouble elsewhere in the business, with the latest being the departure of Mike Johnstone, Lotus’s chief commercial officer, who confirmed to Road & Track that he is leaving his role after only 18 months.

While Johnstone wasn’t Lotus’s overall boss, as he reported to China-based CEO Feng Qingfeng, his departure is significant as he was the company’s most senior executive in Europe, and also the public face of Lotus during its recent IPO listing on the Nasdaq. A former executive with both Volvo and Harley Davidson, Johnstone was also the man who detailed Lotus’s ambitious plans to sell up to 150,000 cars a year globally as soon as 2028 with the launch of its new fully electric range.

Johnstone told R&T on Thursday that the decision to leave is one he made himself.

“I can’t say much at this point, but despite rumors, I’ve made the conscious decision to leave the business,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed working for Lotus and I don’t intend to leave the automotive industry—but I’m not moving directly to another role.”

Lotus effectively split itself into two businesses prior to its IPO in February. Lotus Cars, the established part, remains headquartered in Hethel, England—where the Emira sportscar is built. Lotus Technology, the part that was listed on the NASDAQ, is the division that will engineer and build the new EV "lifestyle" models, with the first of these being the Eletre that we drove last year. These are designed at a separate studio in Coventry and are engineered in Germany, being built at a new factory in Wuhan, China.

It’s too soon to say if Lotus will be able to hit its EV sales targets, although the fact the price of its company’s stock has halved since its IPO indicates slipping confidence among investors. The scale of the cost and challenge of Lotus’s transformation was illustrated earlier this month when the brand announced both record sales—6790 cars the highest annual total in its history—but also record losses of $750 million.

Aside from Johnstone’s departure, there are other signs of distress at Lotus. The company is set to close the design studio at Hethel which is responsible for the brand’s sportscars—a consultancy period over redundancy for the staff there has already begun. The plan is to unify all design functions for both sides of the business at the Coventry studio, but the move from Hethel seems symbolic of the declining importance of Lotus’s traditional portfolio. The Emira itself has also been hit with numerous production delays and is set to only be on sale for a few years; last year Johnstone said Lotus plans to be electric-only as soon as 2028.

Of course, Lotus’s new commercial boss could roll back on that pledge; Aston Martin and Bentley have both pushed back their plans to drop combustion models. But the challenge would then be ensuring a continued powertrain supply, one that would involve negotiations with AMG—whose four-cylinder turbo will soon be the Emira’s sole engine option. Insiders at Hethel have also said that development of the Type 135—the company’s first electric sportscar—has also been delayed. This was meant to be built on a lightweight electric architecture that was also going to serve as the basis for the next sportscar from Renault subsidiary Alpine, but the French manufacturer announced it had pulled out of the collaboration last year.

Lotus is certainly never boring, and we wait to discover if Johnstone’s replacement marks another new direction for the company.

