Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lotus Resources Limited's (ASX:LOT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Lotus Resources Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$12m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$14m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Lotus Resources will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Lotus Resources, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$11m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 88% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Lotus Resources given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Lotus Resources currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

