Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) most popular amongst retail investors who own 48% of the shares, institutions hold 29%

Significant control over Lotus Resources by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 19 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Recent sales by insiders

Every investor in Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 48% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 29% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Lotus Resources, beginning with the chart below.

ASX:LOT Ownership Breakdown January 1st 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lotus Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Lotus Resources already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Lotus Resources' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:LOT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 1st 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Lotus Resources. Macquarie Group, Ltd., Banking & Securities Investments is currently the company's largest shareholder with 8.5% of shares outstanding. Shenke Holdings Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.7% of common stock, and Grant Burnaford Davey holds about 7.5% of the company stock. Grant Burnaford Davey, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 19 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Lotus Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Lotus Resources Limited. Insiders own AU$56m worth of shares in the AU$491m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 48% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Lotus Resources. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 11%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Lotus Resources (at least 2 which are potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

