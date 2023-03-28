U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

Lou Hampers Launches Scholarship Program to Help Medical Students Achieve Their Dreams

PR Newswire
·2 min read

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lou Hampers Scholarship is now open for applications. This scholarship was established by Colorado physician Lou Hampers, an accomplished medical professional and educator who dedicates his life to improving the field of medicine. The scholarship will be awarded to one deserving student who is studying medicine, on the road to becoming a doctor, and who demonstrates a commitment to making a positive impact on the medical field.

The scholarship will be given based on the best essay from our essay competition. The competition is open to all students who are enrolled at a university in the United States and studying medicine, or high school students who will attend university for a medical degree.

Lou Hampers is an esteemed medical professional and educator who made significant contributions to the field of medicine. Dr. Hampers served as a Medical Officer at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa Chogoria Hospital in 1995 for one year, which was located in Kenya. After completing his sub-specialty training in Chicago, Dr. Hampers went on to become a faculty member at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He became an Associate Professor in 2007 and was in charge of roles that included the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at the Children's Hospital of Colorado and the Section Head of the Section of Pediatric Emergency Medicine.

The Dr. Louis Hampers Scholarship was established by Lou Hampers and to support the next generation of medical professionals in their pursuit of making a positive impact on the field of medicine. This scholarship provides financial assistance to qualified candidates, with the hope of inspiring and motivating students to achieve their full potential in medicine. The scholarship committee recognizes the hard work and dedication required to become a doctor and believes that the Dr. Louis Hampers Scholarship will not only assist students in achieving their academic goals, but also serve as a testament to Lou Hampers' achievements as a physician and educator.

Students interested in applying for the Dr. Lou Hampers Scholarship can visit the official website at drlouishampersscholarship.com to learn more about eligibility requirements and the application process. The committee looks forward to reviewing applications and discovering students passions for medicine and commitment to improving the healthcare industry.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lou-hampers-launches-scholarship-program-to-help-medical-students-achieve-their-dreams-301783867.html

SOURCE Dr. Louis Hampers Scholarship

