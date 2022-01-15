Louie Wickett Can Provide Assistance and Guidance to First Time Home Buyers

Urbandale, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbandale, Iowa -

Louie Wickett - Mortgage Lender, with offices in Urbandale, Iowa, wants to inform everyone, especially those who are planning to become a first time home owner, that they are ready to provide assistance and guidance on finding the best possible home financing provider for them. They are ready to help those who are interested in buying a home in Urbandale and Des Moines and want to apply for their first home financing deal to ensure that the process would be simple and smooth for them.

They will help home buyers in finding the best possible source of financing, including those that are made available by government agencies, such as the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). Government supported sources of home financing offers various advantages. For instance, the FHA provides insurance for the funding offered by FHA-approved lenders. Because of this assurance, home buyers can take advantage of home financing deals with a down payment as low as 3.5 percent. Of course, there are a number of requirements to qualify for this kind of home financing, but this is popular with first time home buyers.

Louie Wickett

Another government agency that can help is the Dept. Of Veterans Affairs (VA). They offer a VA home financing program for those who are able to get a Certificate of Eligibility. Louie Wickett - Mortgage Lender can help home buyers in complying with the requirements. VA-backed home financing agreements are typically offered without down payment.

Louie Wickett says, “Purchasing a home doesn’t need to be intimidating or confusing. Everyone has questions during the home buying process, and while my first job is to be a home financing lender you can trust, I also want to lay out a plan for your future homes purchases. There are various questions I can help answer during our meetings as we lay out your plan and find the appropriate home financing agreement that matches your goals now and in the future. These include: whether getting a fixed rate home financing deal makes sense for your situation; whether you can utilize assistance programs that help first time home buyers qualify for home financing; how current interest rates impact your monthly payments; and more.”

Story continues

Locating a suitable source of home financing and complying with the various requirements for qualifying for the home funding package can be a long and complex process. This is where Louie Wickett can help. Using his experience and knowledge, he can offer the answers to the many questions that people who want to buy a home are asking, especially first time home buyers. There are various types of home financing products, including those that have a fixed interest rate and others that have variable or adjustable interest rates. There are also a number of standards that those who want to apply for home financing will need to comply with, such as a minimum credit score and more.

Home buyers, particularly those who are buying for the first time, are often curious as to how much house they can afford. The Louie Wickett - Mortgage Lender website offers a free mortgage calculator that anyone can use to determine how much house he or she can afford by entering either the purchase price or the down payment and allowing the calculator to compute the monthly payments. Through a series of trial and error, a home buyer may find out the selling price range that they can pay for in affordable monthly payments. After this, they can begin looking for homes for sale that are within that particular price range.

Louie Wickett - Mortgage Lender have been offering their services for over seven years and Louise Wickett takes great pride in being able to provide knowledge to home buyers about the process of home financing or refinancing. He is always focused on promoting strong relationships with his clients, making them feel like family all throughout the home buying process.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpR6BK5E3e8

People who are interested in homes for sale Urbandale Iowa communities have available and want to know more about the services offered by Louie Wickett - Mortgage Lender can visit their website, or contact them on the telephone or through email.

###

For more information about Louie Wickett - Mortgage Lender, contact the company here:



Louie Wickett - Mortgage Lender

Louie Wickett

(515) 238-9949

lwickett@gohomeside.com

2370 Northwest 128th Street

Urbandale, IA 50323

CONTACT: Louie Wickett



