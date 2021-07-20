Louis Vuitton's $2,890 light-up speaker looks like a UFO

Louis Vuitton's forays into tech-infused luxury gear have taken in handbags with screens and luggage trackers. A year after the release of its $1,000 earbuds, the French fashion house's latest stab at audio is as eccentric as they come. The new LV Horizon Light Up Speaker looks like a spaceship sculpted by aliens to resemble a sawn-off spinning top. What's more, it costs $2,890, but you knew it wouldn't come cheap.

Inspired by its Toupie handbag, the speaker lights up to accentuate the brand's flower insignia and a spelled out Louis Vuitton around the center. There's also a top ring light with 23 LEDs that puts on a rainbow color show. The neons combined with the black perforated and embossed leather is best described as cyber-chic.

Louis Vuitton

But, if you're going to splurge just shy of $3,000 on a speaker, you probably want it to sound good. The Horizon features a 3-inch woofer paired with two 0.75-inch tweeters that LV says combine to offer 360-degree sound. Though, the jury's out on whether it can match the immersive audio touted by the likes of the $700 Sony SRS-RA5000. If the mid-range Qualcomm QCS 404 chipset inside is anything to go by, it may not offer the big sound you'd associate with its price tag. It also comes with three mics in case you want to take calls on the glowing mothership on your desk.

The conical shape means the speaker sits on its side, which doesn't impact the sound as it can apparently "adapt to its orientation." Just don't leave it on a sloping surface. To avoid any (expensive) accidents, the Horizon comes with an accompanying dock that you can rest it in. Being wireless, it works with Bluetooth and supports Apple AirPlay to boot. You can purchase the speaker now from Louis Vuitton's online store.