Louisiana Children's Medical Center and Sapphire Health deploy cloud read-only ransomware recovery tool for EHR on AWS

·2 min read

NEW ORLEANS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Health announced the deployment of an Epic Cloud Read-Only ransomware recovery tool for Louisiana Children's Medical Center's (LCMC) Electronic Health Record (EHR) on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Hosting the read-only environment in the cloud provides an additional level of business resiliency for LCMC's clinical operations, serving as a backup if Production, Reporting, and Disaster Recovery (DR) are inaccessible due to a ransomware attack. This project used AWS's Landing Zone Accelerator (LZA) for Healthcare. LZA is an industry-specific deployment of resources that helps establish platform readiness with security, compliance, and operational capabilities, solution architected to align with AWS best practices and multiple global compliance frameworks. Sapphire Health, working with LCMC, was able to complete this project end-to-end within eight weeks.

Sapphire Health Logo
Sapphire Health Logo

"Healthcare organizations face many technological threats to their business resiliency," says Eric Pennington, Director of Solutions Engineering at Sapphire Health. "From downtime to ransomware attacks, healthcare providers must respond to events that require immediate recovery. Sometimes a single DR environment is not enough. Deploying a read-only copy of a production EHR-environment and supporting infrastructure for presentation, in a separate and secure cloud infrastructure, can mitigate risk."

Core benefits:

  • Ransomware Resiliency. Cloud Read-Only represents a protected replica of the EHR production data and supporting infrastructure. It can be activated in minutes.

  • Near real-time replica. This environment will be seconds behind the production environment, significantly reducing recovery point objective (RPO) views of Epic data.

  • Insurance Premiums. LCMC found that by demonstrating their ability to maintain an EHR copy offsite, as a safeguard against ransomware attacks and regional disasters, they were able to reduce their cybersecurity insurance premiums.

"The costs of providing healthcare, and the security threats healthcare providers face, are both increasing," says LCMC CTO Austin Park. "A cost effective and quick-to-implement solution to mitigate some of these security risks leveraging the cloud is an important capability. I'm extremely proud of the Sapphire and LCMC team for implementing this solution on AWS."

About Sapphire Health
Sapphire Health supports healthcare organizations with a team of seasoned healthcare IT professionals to modernize and secure their infrastructure. Sapphire Health can assist with all aspects of planning, design, and execution for Epic platform migrations, infrastructure automation and optimization, IT managed services, and business continuity and resiliency.

Epic is a trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

Contact: sales@sapphirehealth.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/louisiana-childrens-medical-center-and-sapphire-health-deploy-cloud-read-only-ransomware-recovery-tool-for-ehr-on-aws-301759033.html

SOURCE Sapphire Health

