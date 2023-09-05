Has Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Louisiana-Pacific's (NYSE:LPX) stock up by 2.5% over the past week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Louisiana-Pacific's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Louisiana-Pacific is:

8.3% = US$118m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Louisiana-Pacific's Earnings Growth And 8.3% ROE

When you first look at it, Louisiana-Pacific's ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 16% either. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Louisiana-Pacific grew its net income at a significant rate of 27% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing Louisiana-Pacific's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 27% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is LPX fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Louisiana-Pacific Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Louisiana-Pacific has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 7.7%, meaning that it has the remaining 92% left over to reinvest into its business. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Besides, Louisiana-Pacific has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 17% over the next three years. However, Louisiana-Pacific's future ROE is expected to rise to 26% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Summary

In total, it does look like Louisiana-Pacific has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

