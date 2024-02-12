Louisiana-Pacific Corporation's (NYSE:LPX) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already be aware that Louisiana-Pacific's (NYSE:LPX) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Louisiana-Pacific's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Louisiana-Pacific is:

7.0% = US$105m ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.07.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Louisiana-Pacific's Earnings Growth And 7.0% ROE

On the face of it, Louisiana-Pacific's ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. In spite of this, Louisiana-Pacific was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 22% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Louisiana-Pacific's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 22% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for LPX? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Louisiana-Pacific Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Louisiana-Pacific's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 7.7%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 92% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Moreover, Louisiana-Pacific is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 17% over the next three years. However, Louisiana-Pacific's future ROE is expected to rise to 18% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Summary

In total, it does look like Louisiana-Pacific has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

