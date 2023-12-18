Louisiana-Pacific Corporation's (NYSE:LPX) Price In Tune With Revenues

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Forestry industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.4x, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 1.8x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

View our latest analysis for Louisiana-Pacific

How Has Louisiana-Pacific Performed Recently?

With revenue that's retreating more than the industry's average of late, Louisiana-Pacific has been very sluggish. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think the company will turn things around completely and accelerate past most others in the industry. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Louisiana-Pacific will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Louisiana-Pacific would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 34%. Regardless, revenue has managed to lift by a handy 6.6% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 5.3% per annum as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 2.8% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Louisiana-Pacific's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Louisiana-Pacific maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Forestry industry, as expected. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Louisiana-Pacific has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.