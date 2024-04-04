Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Is Finding It Tricky To Allocate Its Capital

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. So after glancing at the trends within Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Louisiana-Pacific:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$343m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$259m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Louisiana-Pacific has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Forestry industry average of 13% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Louisiana-Pacific's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Louisiana-Pacific for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Louisiana-Pacific Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Louisiana-Pacific. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 24% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Louisiana-Pacific to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Louisiana-Pacific's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Louisiana-Pacific is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Since the stock has skyrocketed 258% over the last five years, it looks like investors have high expectations of the stock. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

Like most companies, Louisiana-Pacific does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

