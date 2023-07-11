Louisiana workers staying in their jobs saw wages rise $900 since January

Louisiana workers who have stayed in their jobs for the past 12 months have the highest annual wage since at least October 2020, new data from the ADP Research Institute shows.

Workers staying in their jobs have seen their average annual pay jump by about $900 since the beginning of the year in Louisiana, the data says, and the wage has risen by around $700 since June 2022.

The average annual wage for Louisiana workers who have stayed in their job for the past year was about $54,600 in June, the data shows. In January, the average was about $53,700 – with wages rising about 1.7% in that period.

Overall, Louisiana had the 30th-highest average annual wage for these workers among all states and Washington, D.C. The state’s wages grew by a median of 6.8% from June 2022, the data says, which was tied for the 19th-highest growth rate among all states.

But the state has seen its wages grow slightly in the past few months, growing by about $200 between May and June.

The state had its slowest one-year growth rate for June 2022 to June 2023 since the period between August 2021 and August 2022.

ADP’s research also showed that nationwide about one in three workers believe they are not paid fairly, and 37% of employees who intend to leave their employer believe they are paid unfairly. Only 18% of workers not intending to leave their jobs believe they are paid unfairly.

Workers who believe they are paid fairly are nearly three times as likely to recommend their employer to friends and family as a place to work compared to those who believe they aren’t paid a fair wage.

Employees who think they are paid enough are more than three times more likely to be fully engaged at work. Those who say they are strongly connected at work are about 2.5 times more likely to say they’re paid fairly.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana workers staying in their jobs had highest wage since October 2020