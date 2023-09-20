Louisville Ford plants host rally amid ongoing UAW nationwide strike. What to expect

It has now been one week since the UAW launched a strike against all three Detroit automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, which owns the Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat brands — for the first time in the union's 88-year history.

The action came after the Detroit Three automakers failed to reach an agreement on a new labor contract with the UAW — the union representing roughly 150,000 autoworkers nationwide — before the contract expired at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.

Now, just one day before the UAW International President Shawn Fain announces the second wave of striking plants, UAW Local 862 in Louisville, representing 12,000 workers at the Ford Louisville Assembly Plant and the Kentucky Truck Plant, is hosting a rally at the LAP Union Hall, 3000 Fern Valley Road, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 "to show solidarity and support to striking UAW workers," according to a news release from UAW Local 862.

Local 862 in Louisville, KY, is standing with striking UAW autoworkers!



Join us tomorrow, September 21, at 6 pm as we rally to support the Stand Up strikers! @uawregion8 @tim_uaw #StandUpUAW pic.twitter.com/VWIPOLVmSW — UAW (@UAW) September 20, 2023

Speakers will include: Todd Dunn, President of UAW Local 862; Tim Smith, Director of UAW Region 8; and Bill Londrigan, Kentucky State AFL-CIO President.

Here's what we know.

What is a "stand up strike"?

Todd Dunn, President, UAW Local 862, Shawn Fain, International President, UAW, James DeWeese, Trustee, Teamsters Local 89, and Morgan McGarvey, U.S. House of Representatives, stand in the back of a Ford F150 at UAW headquarters near Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant on Thursday, August 24, 2023, as members gathered to hold a practice picket.

The UAW has taken a new approach, enacting what Fain coined a "stand up strike."

The UAW's new stand up strike strategy allows union leadership to call on specific locals around the country and ask them to "stand up" and strike at their respective plants. This strategy is intended to give the UAW more flexibility in striking and will allow it to focus on multiple facilities across the three companies, the Courier Journal previously reported.

The autoworkers who remain in non-striking plants, including Louisville, will work under an expired contract. Fain said the automakers' management cannot change the terms and conditions of work under the expired contract.

"If we need to go all out, we will," Fain previously said. "Everything is on the table."

What does the union want?

Trucks at the shipping and receiving entrance for Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant Thursday night in Louisville.The first wave of the UAW stand up strike are GM Wentzville Assembly, Local 2250, Stellantis Toledo Assembly, Local 12, and Ford Michigan Assembly Plant final assembly and paint only, Local 900. Sept. 14, 2023

Points of negotiations according to the UAW include:

Elimination of tiers

Big wage increases

Restoration of cost-of-living adjustments, COLA

Defined benefit pension for all workers

Reestablish retiree medical benefits

Right to strike over plant closures

Working family protection program

End "abuse" of temp workers

More paid time off

Increase retiree pay

This is a developing story and will be updated.

