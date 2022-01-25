U.S. markets closed

Loup Logistics Acquires Phoenix Transload Facility

·2 min read
  • UNP

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loup Logistics Company (Loup), a wholly owned Union Pacific Railroad subsidiary, today announced the acquisition of the Precision Components Inc. (PCI Reload) transload facility in Phoenix, Arizona. The deal was finalized December 30, 2021, and offers transloading, storage and trucking solutions to customers shipping into and out of the Phoenix market.

The PCI Reload transload facility, Phoenix, Arizona.
The PCI Reload transload facility, Phoenix, Arizona.

PCI Reload is a premier transload facility located in the heart of Phoenix. The 100+-acre facility includes 125,000 square feet of covered storage and three miles of rail capacity, served by Union Pacific Railroad. The facility processes over 8,000 rail cars and 38,000 trucks annually.

"PCI Reload helped fuel Arizona's economic growth by offering transloading, inventory management and final-destination shipping for a variety of industries," said Hal Owens, president – PCI Reload. "We believe Loup is well positioned to continue the PCI Reload tradition of exceeding customers' expectations."

"Loup is excited about the growth potential this acquisition provides to customers seeking access to the Phoenix market," said Josh Perkes, vice president – Loup. "Loup is backed by a strong leadership team who will seek to maximize rail throughput at the facility. We are focused on maintaining the excellent reputation PCI has built over the past 60 years, providing creative rail solutions and cost-effective transload operations."

ABOUT LOUP LOGISTICS
Loup is a wholly owned subsidiary of Union Pacific. With over 40 years of experience, Loup services both manifest and premium customers, with a goal of connecting the supply chains of non-rail served customers. Loup owns and operates 25 facilities across the western half of the U.S. and maintains partnerships with over 800 third-party transloaders across North America, offering their customers access to an unparalleled transload network. More information about Loup is available at www.louplogistics.com.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

ABOUT PRECISION COMPONENTS INC.
PCI Reload has served as the premier Phoenix transloading facility for 32 years offering transloading, inventory management and final-destination shipping for a variety of industries. Transloaded commodities include forest products, gypsum products, structural steel, non-ferrous metals, food grade bulk, feed grade bulk and bulk plastic resins.

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels; its ability to generate financial returns, improve resource productivity; enhancing the customer experience; implementing corporate strategies; and providing excellent service to its customers, returns to its shareholders and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 5, 2021. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)
Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loup-logistics-acquires-phoenix-transload-facility-301468127.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Railroad

