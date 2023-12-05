Love Buddy from 'Elf'? This company will pay you $2,500 to whip up a dish inspired by him.

Calling all hungry Buddy the elf fans! There’s a company that wants to see your best 'Elf'-inspired dish, and they’ll pay you if your treats are creative enough.

Onlinecasinos.com has promised $2,500 to the elf who whips up the most creative concoction.

“Participants are challenged to whip up creations influenced by Buddy's love for all things sweet,” organizers wrote on the contest’s webpage. “Let your imagination run wild, whether it’s spaghetti covered in candy or a concoction of your own, the North Pole’s the limit!”

A spokesperson for the company said this is the competition's first year. So far, they've received about 40 submissions containing spaghetti and candy, colourful cakes and cookies, pancakes and more.

Organizers said an in-house panel will choose the winner. The contest closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday and the winner will find out within five days.

The contest is inspired by the 2003 Christmas Comedy “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell. In the movie, Ferrell’s character Buddy whips up a meal fit for a elf, complete with spaghetti leftovers, M&Ms, syrup and other sweet treats.

The film was released in November 2003 and grossed over $220 million worldwide. The movie has since become a Christmas staple for many cinemagoers.

Visit www.onlinecasinos.com/buddy-the-elf-contest for more information on the “Elf”-inspired contest.

A banner for the 2023 Buddy-Inspired Meal Contest. Whoever comes up with the best dish inspired by Buddy the elf will win $2,500. The contest closes on Dec. 11, 2023.

