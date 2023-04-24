Love chicken wings and red wine? You should be shopping Bissell ProHeat line — here's why

The Bissell ProHeat 2X 3588F will clean deep and get your carpets smelling great.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

These days your carpets are probably dirtier than ever because we’ve all been spending more time at home. Even though the pandemic is gladly a thing of the past, our habits have changed, and you’re dropping more chicken wings on your carpets, spilling more wine and pacing on them more while you worry about what your kids are watching on TikTok.

If this sounds weirdly accurate, you’re in luck. Our research and lab tests have found an excellent solution. It’s the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Plus 3588F.

$331 at Amazon

Spring cleaning season is here. Sign up for our monthlong cleaning newsletter and we'll get your home sparkling before your first allergy attack.

We’ve tested multiple Bissell carpet cleaners in our labs. Everything from the Little Green Machine to an older version of the ProHeat 2X Revolution.

All our research and experience point to the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Plus 3588F model as being even better. If you’ve ever thought about renting a carpet cleaner from the hardware or grocery store, just remember that they’re probably pretty gross, slathered with gunk from other peoples’ homes.

Get your own and enjoy a cleaning system that’s powerful enough to remove the smell of fox urine from carpets (yes, we really tested that).

Plus, with the Proheat system, your kids can start playing and laying on those carpets again in as little as 30 minutes.

The 3588F comes with a variety of attachments including specialized tools for cleaning pet stains and deep-pile carpets. And, if you purchase the bundle, it comes with a 48-ounce bottle of cleaning solution.

$331 at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: You should be shopping Bissell ProHeat line — here's why