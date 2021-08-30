U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

Love Earth Coin (LEC) Sends Emergency Aid to Afghanistan and Haiti through UNICEF

·2 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Love Earth Coin (LEC) community members in North American visited the United Nations headquarters in New York. A donation of $6,040 was given to refugees of Afghanistan and victims of Haiti earthquake through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Donation Vote on ETH

LEC charity community initiated this donation proposal on Ethereum chain a few days ago, obtained 1 million support votes, and passed the donation proposal. It originally planned to raise $5,000 for donation, but an anonymous member in the community donated $6,000 on chain, plus a funding of $40 from the LEC charity fund pool, (An auto funding based on the amount of token holders )and that totally raised $6040.

Donation to UNICEF

The donation has been sent to UNICEF by LEC community's volunteer, through the UNICEF online donation system, with UNICEF donation reference number: O-EDI21-20210826-183650-7933.

Charity Token on blockchain

Love Earth Coin, a charity token aiming to introduce the crypto technology in charity practices, has already completed many charity campaigns.

Recent acts included providing free lunch to the poor elderly in Asia, sending urgent aid to the German flooding by donation to the German Red Cross, helping the victims in China flooding by donation to Chinese Red Cross.

This is a new practices, by using blockchain smart contracts, people can vote, raising and monitor the charity fund all on chain! That increase the transparency and efficiency.

LEC a pioneer of blockchain charity, is keep looking for advance and innovative practice, and more actions are yet to come.

Media Contact:

Company: Love Earth Coin (LEC)
Contact: Grace, Project Coordinator
E-Mail: info@loveearth.io
Website: https://loveearth.io

SOURCE: Love Earth Coin (LEC)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661949/Love-Earth-Coin-LEC-Sends-Emergency-Aid-to-Afghanistan-and-Haiti-through-UNICEF

