Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Directorate Change

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr James Ward as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. In conjunction with Mr Ward's appointment, Mr Kevin Ernest is stepping down from his role on the Board effective immediately.

Mr Ward is an accomplished entrepreneurial accountant who sold his professional services business, Whale Rock, to Capita plc (FTSE100) in 2012. He has significant advisory and transaction experience in both public and private markets. Mr Ward's current portfolio of roles includes acting as Independent Non-Executive Director of Visum Technologies plc, H&P Group Ltd, Corporate Modelling Services Ltd & Stanhope Gate Architecture Ltd. He holds a number of advisory roles to technology companies.

Andrew Male, Chairman of Love Hemp Group commented:'I would like to thank Kevin for his support and guidance in helping Love Hemp achieve the success it has to date. We wish him well for his future endeavours.

'I'm delighted to welcome James Ward to the Board of Love Hemp Group. His experience and network in the City and internationally are invaluable for the Company's move to the main market and overall growth strategy.'

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding James Ward that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Current Directorships:

Past Directorships:

Visum Technologies Plc

Stanhope Gate Architecture Limited

Platform Advisory Limited

Enterprise Improvement Limited incl Corporate Modelling Services Limited, Solvrisk Limited

H&P Group Ltd incl H & P Advisory Limited, H&P Facilities Ltd

Magen David Adom UK

New Whetstone Synagogue Ltd

TES (UK Services) Limited

Rusumo Capital Europe Limited

GerenUK Limited

Dragonfield Investments Limited

UK Over Labs Ltd

-ENDS-

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.comor contact:

Love Hemp Group
Andrew Male
Chairman & Director
Anna Legge
Chief Communications Officer

+44 (0) 7926 397 675
andrew@lovehempgroup.com

+44 (0) 7500 773 415
Anna.legge@lovehempgroup.com

Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
rf@hannam.partners

AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein
Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
ma@peterhousecap.com
af@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Alice McLaren/Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
Blytheweigh

+44 (0) 207 138 3204
lovehemp@blytheweigh.com

About Love Hemp Group

Love Hemp Group is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers.The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics, topicals and vapes. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE:LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the 'best in class' CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659076/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Directorate-Change

