U.S. markets open in 6 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,534.75
    -42.50 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,459.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,797.50
    -317.00 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.50
    -11.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.00
    -0.26 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.18 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3550
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5800
    +0.1300 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,049.15
    -1,333.07 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.84
    -32.63 (-3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Directorate Changes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WRHLF
  • LIFE

Directorate Changes - Garry Cook and Graham Mullis join Board

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Love Hemp Group PLC ("Love Hemp", the "Group", or the "Company") (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focused on CBD health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce that Garry Cook and Graham Mullis will be joining the Board of Love Hemp as Non-Executive Directors from 14 February 2022.

These appointments are being made to support and enhance Love Hemp's corporate positioning and governance and to prepare for the Company's planned move to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The focus of the Board is to develop a long-term strategy to drive shareholder value and build a sustainable EBITDA positive company.

Garry Cook

Garry has a wealth of experience across a number of sporting businesses. Garry worked with Nike Inc. for 12 years in the USA and Europe, holding various positions, including President of Brand Jordan, the Michael Jordan subsidiary. He will provide a wealth of knowledge and insight to key growth strategies. After leaving Nike, Garry was instrumental in representing the present ownership of the Manchester City Football Club ("Man City" or the "Club") in its purchase of the team and operating as the Club's CEO. His role included building a successful and sustainable sports business, evolving Man City from a football team into a global media company with assets all over the world and across multiple sectors of business.

Garry joined Ultimate Fighting Championship ("UFC"), the fastest growing sport in the world, in 2012. His role as Chief Brand Officer and Head of International Growth allowed him to use his experience from his previous two roles to continue the rapid worldwide growth of the UFC. He was a member of the senior team responsible for the sale of UFC to WME/IMG in 2016.

Graham Mullis

Graham has a strong track-record in the healthcare industry and recently retired as CEO of Novacyt SA, one of the fastest growing businesses on AIM and Euronext in 2020. He has led the development, growth and successful exits of a number of international companies including Biocompatibles Eyecare, ClearLab International, Optivue and Lab21 Ltd and also oversaw the growth of Novacyt from £1 million in sales to more than £277 million in sales through a mixture of organic and acquisitive growth.

He is an executive with extensive experience in raising capital, M&A and building value on multiple listed markets including AIM, Euronext and NASDAQ. Graham is an experienced leader and team-builder of international businesses in the UK, US, Ireland and Singapore. He holds degrees in Biochemistry & Physiology and a Masters in Business Administration.

These powerful additions to the Board will allow the Company to be more appropriately positioned for its up-listing to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The new Directors will bring significant strategic and operational experience and help increase governance for the Company, strengthening independent oversight and enabling the formalisation of appropriate Board committees.

Andrew Male, Chairman of Love Hemp Group commented: "We are delighted to welcome Garry and Graham onto the Board of Love Hemp Group. Both individuals bring invaluable strength to the Board as Love Hemp moves to the Main Market of the LSE and matures as a company.

"Garry's undeniable track record of working with some of the biggest sporting clubs and brands will bring a wealth of knowledge and access to Love Hemp as we continue to utilise our partnerships with Anthony Joshua and the UFC. Graham, having been a CEO of multiple successful healthcare companies, brings significant listed market experience to Love Hemp and international leadership that will support our future growth plans.

"Love Hemp continues to attract world class talent in many areas of its operations, demonstrating confidence in our ability to grow and deliver shareholder value. I look forward to working closely with Garry and Graham as we continue to build the Love Hemp brand."

Garry Cook

Current Directorships:

Former Directorships:

i2 Global Ltd

N/A

Graham Mullis

Current Directorships:

Former Directorships:

MC8 Consultants Ltd

Novacyt SA
Novacyt UK Holdings Ltd
Biotec Laboratories Ltd
Lab21 Healthcare Ltd
IT-IS International Ltd
Primer Design Ltd
Microgen Bioproducts Ltd
Cambridge Clinical Laboratories Ltd
Optivue LLP
Chimera Homes Ltd

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.com or contact:

Love Hemp Group
Andrew Male
Chairman & Director

+44 (0) 7926 397 675
andrew.male@lovehempgroup.com

Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
rf@hannam.partners

AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl
Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
ma@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
Blytheweigh

+44 (0) 207 138 3204
lovehemp@blytheweigh.com

About Love Hemp Group
Love Hemp Group is a brand-led consumer goods company focussed on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE:LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687077/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Directorate-Changes

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Meta earnings miss expectations amid Apple privacy changes, stock plummets

    Facebook parent Meta's shares took a beating after the company missed on Q4 earnings amid Apple's iOS privacy changes.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • PayPal Undermined Its Credibility. Don’t Rush to Buy the Stock.

    PayPal Holdings looks a lot cheaper after its historic wipeout. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) had their worst day since the company spun off from eBay in 2015, plunging nearly 25% to $132.30 Wednesday. The wipeout shaved $51 billion off PayPal’s market value, knocking it down to $207 billion.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    The winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, which reported figures after the bell on Wednesday. Contracts on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68 heading into overnight trading following the results.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • PayPal Stock Had Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Were Expert Investors Right About Shopify Inc (SHOP)?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not […]

  • Faang Stocks Blindside Traders With $870 Billion Out-of-Nowhere Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail traders sold the ETF dip, hedge funds bailed at the fastest rate in five months, and institutions cut allocations to lows unseen since the financial crisis. Then the tech megacaps staged an $870 billion comeback.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveLate Earnings Sink Tech After St

  • Stocks: Capri rises, Match Group jumps, PayPal crashes, Gilead falls

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick discuss four stocks they are looking at today.

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.

  • IPOs off to ‘slower start’ in 2022 amid lower buy-side enthusiasm, Nasdaq president says

    Nasdaq President Nelson Griggs joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the 2022 outlook for the IPO market, stocks, and Chinese listings in the U.S.

  • Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time

    (Reuters) -Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's shares plunged more than 20% late on Wednesday after the social media company posted a weaker-than-expected forecast, blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition for users from rivals like TikTok. Meta said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram. The 18-year-old tech giant, which also faces pressure from platforms like TikTok and Google's YouTube, said it expected slowing revenue growth in the coming quarter due to increased competition for users' time and a shift of engagement toward such features as its short video offering Reels, which generate less revenue.

  • Meta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s user growth faltered in the latest quarter, the first stagnation in the social network’s history, stoking concern that Meta Platforms Inc.’s flagship product and core advertising moneymaker has plateaued after years of consistent gains.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta Plunges

  • Why Facebook lost nearly $200 billion of value in one afternoon

    Shares Facebook parent Meta tanked after the company posted results that fall short of expectations.