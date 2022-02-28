U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,378.97
    -5.68 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,893.19
    -165.56 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,775.35
    +80.72 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.53
    +8.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.17
    +3.58 (+3.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.10
    +19.50 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    +0.41 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1235
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8780
    -0.1080 (-5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3407
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2700
    -0.2900 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,974.67
    +1,761.83 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.38
    +66.65 (+7.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.36
    -51.10 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WRHLF
  • LIFE.L
  • LVNG.L

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Love Hemp (LSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF) announces that the Company has 1,198,804,631 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The figure of 1,198,804,631 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.com or contact:

Love Hemp Group

Andrew Male
Chairman & Director

+44 (0) 7926 397 675

andrew.male@lovehempgroup.com

Financial Advisor

Rupert Fane

H&P Advisory Limited

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500

rf@hannam.partners

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

ma@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR

Tim Blythe/Alice McLaren/Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell

Blytheweigh

+44 (0) 207 138 3204

lovehemp@blytheweigh.com

About Love Hemp Group

Love Hemp Group is a brand-led consumer goods company focused on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery.The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE:LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690699/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Total-Voting-Rights

Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

  • Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today

    The biotech's underwhelming revenue guidance for 2022 is causing some shareholders to throw in the towel today.

  • Viatris Stock Slammed After Earnings, $3 Billion-Plus Asset Sale

    Viatris stock tumbled Monday on its plan to sell its biosimilars portfolio to Biocon Biologics. The deal is set to close later this year.

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood had been regularly unloading Palantir. On Friday she sold the last of the software company's shares held in three Ark funds.

  • The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Held Back By Insufficient Growth Even After Shares Climb 25%

    Despite an already strong run, The Mosaic Company ( NYSE:MOS ) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 25% in the...

  • EPAM stock tumbles to lead S&P 500 losers after withdrawing guidance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Shares of EPAM Systems Inc. tumbled 9.8% to pace all S&P 500 components in premarket losses, after the provider of digital platform engineering services said it was withdrawing its financial guidance as a result of "military actions" in Ukraine. The company had said in its fourth-quarter earnings report out Feb. 17 that it expected first-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion and 2022 revenue of at least $5.15 billion, which compared with the FactSet consensus at the end of January fo

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • 1 Disappointing Metric from fuboTV's Q4 Earnings

    The streaming content provider that's a replacement for cable TV is proliferating, albeit unprofitably.

  • Russian Banks Raise Key Rates to 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market weakness? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • TD Bank expanding in fast-growing Southeast with $13.4B deal for First Horizon

    The mega-deal will give TD Bank a newfound presence in Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Lay Bare Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateThe VanEck Russia ET

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • Tesla Really Is a Tech Company—Just Not a Very Good One, Analyst Says

    Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi raises his Tesla price target by 50%. The target is still just $450 a share, well below where Tesla now trades.

  • Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

    Today is shaping up negative for Skillz Inc. ( NYSE:SKLZ ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial...

  • Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) Decline Looks Fundamentally Exaggerated

    It is rare for companies to experience a double-digit decline in a day, but when they happen, the investors certainly take notice. Among such examples is Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), which declined 30% on the latest news, spooking the market with the latest guidance.

  • Russia central bank hikes rate to 20% in emergency move, tells firms to sell FX

    The rouble hit a low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS after President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, while the West imposed harsh sanctions against Russia. In another attempt to support the rouble, Russian authorities told Russian exporting companies to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenues on the market, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said. Presenting the new emergency measures, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said the central bank had stopped interventions on Monday due to the latest western sanctions, suggesting the rouble was supported by other unnamed market participants.

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could