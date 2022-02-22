Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Directorate Change and Issue of Shares for Debt

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Love Hemp GroupPLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focused on CBD health and wellness solutions, is pleased to provide a further corporate update.

Board Update

As announced on 4 February 2022, Graham Mullis and Garry Cook have now officially joined the Love Hemp Board as Non-Executive Directors. Following these appointments, the Company announces that James Ward has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

The Board thanks James for his involvement in enhancing Love Hemp's reporting and governance, which the new Non-Executive Directors will build upon as the Company moves to the Main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Shares for Debt

Love Hemp has also now completed its shares for debt programme that was originally announced on 4 February 2022 that has seen a total of £505,557 of debt converted and capitalised into 50,555,750 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("New Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1p per share. This programme, in addition to the recently announced oversubscribed fund raise of £2.0 million, will strengthen the Company's balance sheet going forward and consolidate the Company's long-term relationships with some of its key suppliers.

Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market. Admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares are expected to commence, on Friday, 25 February 2022.

Following this issue, the Company has 1,198,804,631 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 1,198,804,631 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

