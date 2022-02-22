U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Directorate Change and Issue of Shares for Debt

  • WRHLF

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Love Hemp GroupPLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focused on CBD health and wellness solutions, is pleased to provide a further corporate update.

Board Update

As announced on 4 February 2022, Graham Mullis and Garry Cook have now officially joined the Love Hemp Board as Non-Executive Directors. Following these appointments, the Company announces that James Ward has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

The Board thanks James for his involvement in enhancing Love Hemp's reporting and governance, which the new Non-Executive Directors will build upon as the Company moves to the Main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Shares for Debt

Love Hemp has also now completed its shares for debt programme that was originally announced on 4 February 2022 that has seen a total of £505,557 of debt converted and capitalised into 50,555,750 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("New Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1p per share. This programme, in addition to the recently announced oversubscribed fund raise of £2.0 million, will strengthen the Company's balance sheet going forward and consolidate the Company's long-term relationships with some of its key suppliers.

Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market. Admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares are expected to commence, on Friday, 25 February 2022.

Following this issue, the Company has 1,198,804,631 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 1,198,804,631 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

-ENDS-

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.com or contact:

Love Hemp Group
Andrew Male
Chairman & Director

+44 (0) 7926 397 675
andrew.male@lovehempgroup.com

Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
rf@hannam.partners

AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl
Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
ma@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Alice McLaren/Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
Blytheweigh

+44 (0) 207 138 3204
lovehemp@blytheweigh.com

About Love Hemp Group

Love Hemp Group is a brand-led consumer goods company focused on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE: LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689845/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Directorate-Change-and-Issue-of-Shares-for-Debt

