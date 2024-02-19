'A love letter to our longtime customers': Aldus opens new Dolphin & Anchor pub

When Jason Mininger first started Aldus Brewing Company in 2014, the business was planned to be simply a brewing facility.

Those plans changed during the construction of the production facility after numerous people approached Mininger and asked about a tasting room or pub, leading Mininger to design an almost-makeshift space for a pub in his Centennial Avenue production facility.

"We grew out of that space pretty quickly," Mininger said. "We were literally stuck between two walls, where we couldn't go any further."

Now, almost 10 years later, Mininger is sending his own love letter, as he calls it, to those longtime pub customers who made his business so successful as a pub: a brand new purpose-designed pub in downtown Hanover.

The Dolphin & Anchor Pub, located at 13 Center Square in downtown Hanover, is designed from the ground up as a community space, Mininger says. The pub features several rooms for patrons to gather, an electronic draft system, a full-size shuffleboard table, an event space, and coming soon, table service.

Mininger is currently working through the regulatory process to set up true tableside service, but currently patrons can order food online from the Hanover Hotel next door and have it brought to their tables.

When table service is formally approved, the restaurant will have a direct doorway into the kitchen of the Hanover Hotel, Mininger says, allowing freshly plated food to come direct from the kitchen. Once available, the location will feature some Aldus-specific items on its menu, as well as some Hanover Hotel favorites.

The new location is in a historic building, thought to be the third-oldest building in downtown Hanover. It was built in the 1800s, Mininger says.

The newly renovated, 5,500-square-foot space can seat around 100 guests and has been extensively renovated on the inside.

Those renovations included stripping the interior of the building down to the bare brick and starting over, with interior decoration choices from Sharrah Design & Co. in Gettysburg, custom work by local contractor Brian Coppersmith, booths by Mike Moorehead, and art from local artists.

Many of the tables in the restaurant were made from the bar at Aldus' original location, paying tribute to the location that started the business.

"A lot of people noticed that about a month before we opened, the bar magically disappeared," laughed Mininger.

The pub is divided into different spaces to accommodate different environments for patrons, Mininger says.

"There are little nooks everywhere, where you can be as involved in the hoopla or as separated from it as you want," said Mininger.

The first room you enter in the building contains the bar seating area, as well as a fireplace sitting area with chairs, and bar tables, providing the traditional bar experience with some extra seating.

Behind the bar, a brand new draft system holds 24 taps, with a digital system to ensure that each tap is operating at the right pressure, carbonation and temperature. That expands on the previous 20 taps that the original Aldus location had, with 16 indoors and 4 outdoors.

Then, adjacent to that room, is what Mininger refers to as more of a dining room gathering area, with plenty of large booths and tables for patrons to gather in groups. That room additionally features a bookshelf housing plenty of board games, coloring books for kids, and other activities for patrons to enjoy, as well as a few gaming devices with televisions.

For those seeking the most privacy, though, there's an even quieter space, that Mininger refers to as "the nook," which holds around six to 15 guests in a small, quiet space that includes a window bench.

Behind these three rooms, another room houses a gaming area, with a dart board and a specially made regulation-size shuffleboard that Mininger jokes is his "third child."

Events are another focus for the new location, as the previous space lacked the room to host events. Now, in the new pub, a special events room is separated by sliding wooden doors, allowing the room to be closed off or opened to the rest of the pub.

The event room, which is planned to be rented out for parties and events, has a projector and screen with Apple TV, and all of the furniture in the room is movable. Mininger is looking forward to hosting movie nights and musical performances in the space, which features a sound system and a microphone jack.

Along with the new pub, Mininger purchased a small one-barrel system to create special, small batch brews exclusive for the pub.

With the new food menu thanks to the Hanover Hotel's kitchen staff, Mininger hopes to use that system to host special beer dinners, where special one-barrel beers will be produced hand-in-hand with the food that is being prepared for the dinners.

"We were like a kid in a candy store sitting and talking about all the awesome things we're going to do," said Mininger.

Along with the events inside the pub, Mininger is excited to finally be a part of Hanover's growing downtown community.

"We were sort of Hanover-adjacent," Mininger said. "We were just far enough away where it made it hard for us to be a part of all the fun stuff they do downtown."

"It's going to be great to be down here and to be a part of all that," he added.

Recently, a few months before opening, the new location took part in the Hanover Christmas Tree Lighting that occurred in front of the pub, with the pub handing out beer and hot chocolate to patrons of the event.

"Make Haste Slowly"

Before starting his own brewing company, Mininger worked as a graphic designer.

It's no surprise, with that information, to find out that Aldus Brewing Company was named after 15th century Venetian printer Aldus Manutius, who is believed to be one of the first people to use a logo to represent a company.

Manutius was the inventor of the Aldine Press, which allowed books to be sold cheaply, making him considered by many to be the "father of the modern paperback," Mininger says.

As for the "Dolphin & Anchor," the name comes, again, from Manutius. Manutius developed the "Dolphin & Anchor" moniker as his printer's mark on his Aldine Press, refering to the Latin phrase "Festina lente," which means "make haste slowly."

"We borrow that tagline at Aldus because we do the same thing in our brewing process," says Mininger.

"We do things as quickly as we can, but they'll never be done before they're done," he adds.

If you go:

The Dolphin & Anchor is located at 13 Center Square in downtown Hanover. Parking is available out front, as well as in municipal lots around the square.

Hours:

Sunday & Monday: Closed

Tuesday through Thursday: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

