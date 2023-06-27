We love Little Sleepies kids' pajamas and you can shop select styles under $30 now

We love Little Sleepies pajamas and you can get them for less right now.

Make nap time a little easier in your house this summer by shopping dreamy deals on cute and comfy kids' pajamas right now at Little Sleepies. The Reviewed-approved retailer is dishing out limited-time deals on select styles and we're bringing you straight to the savings.

Shop the best Little Sleepies deals

You can browse the sale section today for rare discounts on select pjs for your kiddos or yourself. While sizes and quantities are limited, it's a great opportunity to save on some of the pricer kids' pajamas on the market. Plus, you can enjoy free shipping on orders or $25 or more and also enter your email address to snag an additional 10% off your first Little Sleepies purchase.

Little Sleepies Blue Party Animals Two-Piece Pajama Set

These Little Sleepies pajamas are so adorable and more affordable than ever right now.

If your kiddo has an upcoming birthday this summer, you should definitely take a look at the Little Sleepies Blue Party Animals two-piece pajama set. The jammies are adorned with fun animals, gifts and birthday cakes on a cute light blue background and they're down from $34 to just $26 today. They don't have any snaps, buttons or interior tags, making them the perfect option for youngsters with sensitive skin. In testing we loved the adorable patterns, great fit and soft feel of Little Sleepies pajamas.

$26 at Little Sleepies (Save $8)

Little Sleepies Pink Alphabet Friends Two-Piece Pajama Set

Help your little ones learn their ABCs by picking up these Little Sleepies pjs right now.

The Little Sleepies Pink Alphabet Friends two-piece pajama set is a fun option for little ones learning their ABCs. Usually priced at $34, you can scoop up the cute jammies for just $28 right now. The super-soft and stretchy pajamas are made from Bamboo Viscose and feature bright animal letters your kiddos will love. "The incredibly soft fabric and cute prints mean these are consistently the pjs that my kids request to wear," our tester said after reviewing a similar Little Sleepies set.

$28 at Little Sleepies (Save $6)

