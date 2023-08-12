Love lululemon leggings? Shop best-selling activewear in lululemon's We Made Too Much section
Whether you need new bike shorts for outdoor runs, a comfortable sports bra for yoga classes or leggings for daily lounging, lululemon can help. We especially love lululemon leggings because they're breathable, durable and comfortable, and right now, there are tons of different styles to shop in lululemon's We Made Too Much section. Keep scrolling to shop best-selling lululemon leggings, joggers, shorts and more.
From $54 leggings made of fast-drying, sweat-wicking stretchy fabric to $39 men’s shirts, we found tons of top-rated lululemon activewear to shop today. Here are the best ones for men and women—just shop fast before the summer specials disappear.
5 best lululemon finds
lululemon Energy Bra, Medium Support, B-D Cups from $39 (Save $8 to $13)
lululemon SenseKnit Running High-Rise Short from $69 (Save $29 to $39)
lululemon License to Train Linerless Short from $39 (Save $14 to $49)
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $49 (Save $29 to $79)
lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight from $49 (Save $69 to $79)
lululemon leggings
lululemon Speed Up Mid-Rise Lined Short from $39 (Save $9 to $29)
lululemon InStill High-Rise Tight from $49 (Save $59 to $79)
lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu Race Length from $59 (Save $59)
lululemon Power Thru High-Rise Tight from $59 (Save $39 to $69)
lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight from $69 (Save $59 to $79)
lululemon 28-Inch Swift Speed High-Rise Tight from $69 (Save $19 to $59)
lululemon All the Right Places High-Rise Drawcord Waist Crop for $69 (Save $49)
lululemon Nulu and Crisscross Mesh Stirrup Tight from $69 (Save $29 to $59)
lululemon 28-Inch SenseKnit High-Rise Running Tight from $79 (Save $49 to $89)
Shop women's lululemon activewear
lululemon men's clothing
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt from $39 (Save $14 to $39)
lululemon Vital Drive Training Long Sleeve Shirt for $44 (Save $44)
lululemon Airing Easy Camp Collar Shirt from $49 (Save $19 to $39)
lululemon Surge Half Tight 10-Inch from $59 (Save $19 to $39)
lululemon Commission Long Sleeve Shirt from $89 (Save $19 to $24)
Shop men's lululemon activewear
lululemon sports bras
lululemon Tough Train High-Neck Bra, Medium Support, C/D Cup for $29 (Save $29)
lululemon Energy Bra, Medium Support, B-D Cups from $39 (Save $8 to $13)
lululemon Ebb to Street Bra, Light Support, C/D Cup for $39 (Save $15)
lululemon Energy Bra, High Support, B-DDD Cups from $39 (Save $9 to $19)
lululemon Enlite Weave-Back Bra, High Support, A-DDD Cups for $39 (Save $59)
