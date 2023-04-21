We love Quay Australia sunglasses—get a pair of shades for 20% off this weekend only

Save 20% on must-have sunglasses from Quay this weekend only.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Summer 2023 is just around the corner, which means now's as good a time as any to invest in a new pair of sunnies. With so many brands to choose from, finding the perfect pair of shades isn't as easy as it seems. To help you narrow down your search, we put tons of top-rated sunglasses to the test and Quay Australia's Instagram-famous glasses topped our list. The best part? The cult-favorite retailer is dishing out sweet savings this weekend.

Shop the Quay Australia sale

►Mother's Day 2023 gift guide: 60 best Mother's Day gift ideas any mom will love

Now through Sunday, April 23, you can save a rare 20% on all Quay sunglasses for men and women. Included in the sale is everything from polarized options and aviators to oversized looks and cat eye styles, so you're sure to find a pair worth snatching.

If you're not sure where to start, we highly recommend the Quay High Key shades. With plenty of color options to choose from, the standard sunglasses will run you $60 right now—$15 off the full $75 tag—while the polarized version rings up at $68, instead of the typical $85 retail price. In testing we loved that the sunnies had a classic wire-rimmed aviator design and fit comfortably around the nose and ears (even after hours of wear). "To put it bluntly, they look badass," our tester said.

►When is Way Day 2023? Here's what we know about Wayfair's big sale and what to shop early

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

When buying sunglasses it's important to look for frames that flatter your face. If you have a heart-shaped face, check out the Quay Dusk to Dawn sunglasses. Available with polarized and non-polarized lenses, the stylish shades are down from $75 to just $60 right now. With faded lenses, a cat eye frame and standard metal arms, these edgy butterfly sunnies are sure to make a statement this summer.

Story continues

We think Quay is one of the best places you can buy sunglasses online thanks to its huge selection top-quality sunnies. It's not everyday Quay sunglasses go on sale, so you'll want to act on these sunny savings before they go dark.

Shop the Quay Australia sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Quay Australia sale: Save 20% on sunglasses we love