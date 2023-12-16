I love Volvo's EX30 EV. Here's why I’m glad they pulled it from SUV of the Year ballot.

Volvo withdrew its EX30 electric vehicle from competition for the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year award in the past week.

That’s fine. The announcement is the act of a mature, responsible management team. Delaying a vehicle shouldn’t be an embarrassment, not a shameful secret. Repeated, lengthy delays that leave buyers in the dark are another matter.

This was a good decision for Volvo, its customers, the NACTOY awards, good for me, and — surprisingly — good for Hyundai.

Volvo didn’t reveal the reason, simply saying, “We are always evaluating our production timelines and volumes and make adjustments according to a variety of inputs.”

Prices for the 2025 Volvo EX30 electric subcompact SUV will start at $34,950.

Volvo now expects deliveries in the U.S. and Canada to begin by summer, past the time of eligibility for the awards.

The EX30, a compact electric SUV, is expected to be one of the most affordable EVs in the U.S., with prices starting at $34,950, in the U.S. European sales recently began. Volvo builds it in Chengdu, China, and is already adding production at a factory in Ghent, Belgium, to meet demand.

Volvo hasn’t said when Chinese sales will begin, but you can expect strong demand from the world’s most incentivized EV market.

“This doesn’t take away from Volvo’s potential success with the EX30,” S&P Global Mobility associate director Stephanie Brinley said.

More: The game-changing $35K 2025 Volvo EX30 may be America's next hit EV

More: The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV might put a charge into GM’s ambitious electric vehicle plan

Get it right

I initially drove the EX30 at its global introduction in Barcelona, covering about 150 miles from the crowded metropolis to seaside cliffs, inland hills, twisting country roads and highways.

I was impressed by its value, engineering and design. Volvo reps told me they’d deliver vehicles to owners in the U.S. in January.

This past week, a note from North American Car and Truck of the Year jury president Jeff Gilbert — the voice of CBS News automotive coverage on WWJ-AM (950) in Detroit — informed me and my fellow jurors “the first vehicles will not be delivered to customers until well into 2024, perhaps not until summer.”

Story continues

The award for the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards sits on the AMD stage during the 2022 North American International Auto Show at Huntington Place convention center in Detroit on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

The EX30 may be considered for next year’s award. More immediately, the Hyundai Kona was promoted from fourth place vote-getter to third as a finalist, alongside the Kia EV9 and Genesis GV70 Electrified.

All three finalists now come from Hyundai-Kia, the South Korean giant that was already establishing itself as a leader in the burgeoning EV market. That’s great news for HK, and cause for consternation at other automakers.

It’s also a credit to Volvo’s transparency. Unlike many automakers, who cash the deposit check immediately but go mum when it comes to a delivery date, Volvo respected its most enthusiastic customers enough to give them options: Maybe extend a lease till summer, maybe buy a different vehicle. It was a responsible decision, respectful of its customers, and I’ll bet people who’ve ordered EX30s reward it.

2024 Kia EV9 electric SUV at the automaker's proving ground in the Mojave Desert

Maybe the delay’s due to heavy demand from Europe. Maybe it’s a shortage of parts or a just-discovered glitch. The reason won’t matter in the long run, as long as the EX30s are right when they roll off the boat into American driveways.

Enough about you; let’s talk about me

I hope the decision also plays well with my compatriots on the NACTOY jury. In the past, automakers have tried to game the system to get a vehicle on the ballot when it really didn’t belong there. Our eligibility rules are fairly simple: The vehicle must have gone on sale in the U.S. and Canada this year. We add January to provide a margin for the exigencies of production and shipping.

In the past automakers have insisted their vehicle qualified, but not told us they only delivered two to customers. Other companies have moved heaven and earth to get preproduction vehicles into our hands, and failed to get make the finals because they were clearly not ready for prime time.

I need more driving time to be sure how I feel about the he Volvo EX30's unusual dispaly and controls.

Don’t insult my intelligence. Like buses, there’s always another award coming. If your vehicle isn’t ready, tell us it’ll be eligible next year.

If it makes the ballot, it’ll have a better chance of getting my vote. I liked everything I could determine about the EX30 in the brief drives I had. Liked it a lot.

But it wasn’t going to get my vote, because I hadn’t lived with one for long enough to be confident in the design of its controls and gauges, which dispense with convention in favor of a single touch screen in the middle of the dash. Volvo said most owners will use its Google speech recognition for most functions. Maybe, but I haven’t used them enough to be convinced. By this time next year, I will have. I also need to experience its battery range and charging in everyday use.

Welcome to the party, Hyundai Kona

Full disclosure: The Hyundai Kona subcompact SUV was No. 3 on my ballot for NACTOY finalists, behind the EX30 and Kia EV9. (Not necessarily in that order; you have to wait until we reveal Free Press vehicles of the year Jan. 31 to find out how I voted.) I’ve got nothing against the Genesis GV70 Electrified, a luxury SUV built on an architecture cleverly designed to accommodate both conventional and electric power trains. I just like the Kona’s affordability. It also offers a choice of either EV or a gasoline engine, and it costs thousands less than the Genesis.

So I’m looking forward to driving a Kona one more time before I cast my vote. But not every juror necessarily has time for that, the holidays are busy and fraught. Through no fault of its own, the Kona could be disadvantaged by its late addition.

2024 Hyundai Kona EV

I hope that’s not the case, and I hope NACTOY’s officers EX30 make the little Volvo eligible next year.

They both deserve a shot at the auto industry's top award.

Contact Mark Phelan: 313-222-6731 or mmphelan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @mark_phelan. Read more on autos and sign up for our autos newsletter. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: I’m glad Volvo pulled the EX30 EV from SUV of the Year ballot