Love Wordle? A new archive website has every daily puzzle you missed

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read

If you're new to Wordle or just can't get enough, your experience doesn't have to stop at one puzzle a day.

A Duke University student has created a website archiving previous Wordle puzzles, allowing players to dive in to the dozens of word puzzles they missed.

Wordle is a web-based puzzle game in which users have six tries to guess a five-letter word. Letters change color to indicate how close you are to solving the puzzle.

The game has surged in popularity as users flock to social media to share their daily results, highlighted by a grid of multicolored squares detailing the path players took to either solve or incorrectly guess that day's puzzle.

EVEN GOOGLE LOVES IT: This is what happens when you Google 'Wordle'

STRUGGLING AT WORDLE: 3 tips to mastering the viral word game

Once you guess a word in the online game Wordle, you will receive feedback telling you which letters, if any, are in the correct place.

Old Wordle puzzles

The puzzle changes daily, which means users can't go back and revisit older Wordles.

Enter Devang Thakkar, a Ph.D student at Duke who created a Wordle Archive of previous Wordle puzzles using the open-source tool GitHub.

"I, like a lot of people on this website, love my daily Wordles," wrote Thakkar on Twitter. "But if you forget to do one, there is no way to go back to it. So I decided to make one."

There have been 222 Wordle puzzles as of Friday, so newer players can access dozens of previous Wordles.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wordle Archive: Website catalogs every Wordle puzzle game missed

