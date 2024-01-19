Loveland City Council faces second lawsuit over Centerra South reversal

Five former Loveland City Council members and three current residents filed suit against the city for reversing the Centerra South urban renewal development proposal and master financing plan in November.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Loveland Municipal Court, alleges Loveland City Council — specifically Mayor Jacki Marsh and council members Troy Krenning, Erin Black, Laura Light-Kovacs and Jon Mallo — violated their fiduciary responsibilities and citizens' rights to due process under the Loveland City Charter and the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution when they overturned Centerra South.

Former council members Richard Ball, David Clark, John Fogle, Chauncey Taylor and Donald Overcash as well as residents Daniel Mills, Christy Taylor and Claire Haenny are seeking a declaratory judgment from the court prior to Feb. 29 — the day McWhinney will seek a permanent injunction nullifying council's reversal of their project.

McWhinney's lawsuit alleges the reversal was an illegal and unconstitutional political move engineered by Marsh and three newly elected council members.

The new lawsuit, which was filed by Loveland attorney Russell Sinnett, seeks a declaratory judgment prior to Feb. 29 to "prevent a finding of liability against the city and consequently, damages awarded against them (in the McWhinney lawsuit) which could be as high as tens of millions of dollars at a time when the city's budget restraints cannot afford it." It also seeks a court ruling that Marsh, Black, Light-Kovacs, Krenning and Mallo violated the city's charter, which would make them ineligible to serve on council.

Council originally approved the Centerra Urban Renewal project in May and later approved final modifications to the plan. Marsh cast the only vote against the final resolution.

This architectural rendering shows developers' vision for the potential $1 billion Centerra South commercial and residential development southwest of the Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34 interchange in Loveland.

Approval of Centerra South was one of the factors behind the citizen-led ballot measure that gave Loveland residents the right to vote on any projects or major changes to projects within urban renewal authorities.

Story continues

Marsh, Black and Mallo signed the petitions to get the measure on the ballot, according to the lawsuit.

During the election, Overcash lost his bid to unseat Marsh as mayor and Fogle lost his seat to Erin Black, changing the political headwinds on council. Overcash and Fogle, who were both council members who supported the URA, were replaced by Centerra South foes Black, Krenning and Light-Kovacs, setting up a council showdown over the matter.

Two days before the Nov. 21 council meeting, Marsh submitted agenda items to rescind the Centerra South URA approval and master financing plan.

During the contentious meeting, Marsh, Krenning, Black, Light-Kovacs and Mallo voted to rescind the approval after a 9-minute presentation from the mayor that left little time for discussion within the council's 10-minute time limit on new business. Marsh ruled against other council members who fought to have a broader discussion and who argued the process went against the city's charter and practices.

The lawsuit filed by former council members and residents alleges the agenda items, introduced as new business, clearly were not, lacked the proper public notice and did not allow public comment or a full discussion among council members.

"Simply stated, the actions of Mayor Marsh circumvented established, proper procedure of which the mayor was well aware, and completely ignored the requirements under the newly amended charter ... as it pertains to Urban Renewal Developments and the required approval of the citizens of Loveland by their vote," the suit states.

Council member Dana Foley, who chairs the Loveland Urban Renewal Authority Board, walked out of the meeting in the middle of the first vote after calling the process illegal.

"It is unacceptable that we are making this big of a decision" with new council members who haven't been part of the conversation or have the same understanding of whether "this is something that's good for our city," Council member Andrea Samson said during the meeting. She questioned whether the new council members who ran for reelection with Marsh had already discussed and decided the matter when other council members only learned that Marsh would raise the issue in their weekly agenda packet.

The $1 billion Centerra South would push Centerra's boundaries to the south and include housing, Whole Foods, retail, a children's museum and commercial projects.

Council "voted down two resolutions affecting $1.2 billion of local development partnership commitments after a combined total of less than five minutes of council comment or debate within the 20 minutes of total time allotted on the council agenda by Mayor Marsh," according to the lawsuit.

"The actions ... particularly those of Mayor Marsh and Councilors Black, Light-Kovacs, Krenning and Mallo were intentional violations of the newly amended charter," the suit states.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Loveland council faces second lawsuit over Centerra South reversal