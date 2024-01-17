Loveland City Council OKs buyout package for City Manager Steve Adams

Steve Adams

Loveland City Manager Steve Adams will leave his position Feb. 2 after City Council on Tuesday approved a resignation package worth just under $300,000 including nine months' pay plus benefits, accrued vacation and sick time and a longevity bonus.

Adams had sought 12 months' pay but compromised on the shorter term after council first tried and failed to fire him with just six months' severance.

Adams, who became city manager in 2016, has worked for Loveland for more than 30 years, first as an engineer, then head of Loveland Water and Power. His tenure as manager included the Karen Wagner assault by a Loveland police officer, an incident with resident Stacy Lynne that led to a $100,000 civil settlement, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Centerra South development and master financing agreement, which council reversed last year.

He was circumspect about his time in the city, saying that after talking with council members individually, staying was not possible.

When council member Dana Foley asked Adams, "Is this what you want?" Adams said: "If you asked me a couple weeks ago I would have so 'no,' I would like to stay. But ... that is not possible, and I respect that. That's how city managers end their careers sometimes.

"Staff are nervous, they don't know what's going on," he said. "They are anxious to find out and are ready to move on. This will help that. I want that friction point to go away and the only way to do that is for me to leave."

The city will begin immediately searching for an interim city manager from among current city staff as required by Loveland's charter.

Adams has clashed with newly elected council members who made it clear during his annual performance review in December that they wished for a change. The performance review, he said, "made it clear to me I wouldn't be around much longer."

Some council members praised Adams for his years of service and professionalism while others pointed to the Wagner and Lynne incidences and the Centerra South agreement as evidence he should go.

Councilmember Patrick McFall said Adams had done a great job for the city and he would reluctantly support Adams' resignation. "I don't want to see you undergo death by 1,000 cuts," he said.

Councilmember Steve Olson said efforts to remove Adams were based "not on performance but retaliation and retribution. A group of five has sent a clear message and clearly the intent is to remove the city manager. The outcome appears inevitable and that's unfortunate. It's a big loss to the city of a good man who has performed admirably for over 30 years."

Councilmember Erin Black suggested cutting $145,000 off the top of Adams requested 12 months' pay of $257,030 to cover city expenses incurred to handle and settle the Lynn case. The amount would have been about what Adams would have received if fired without cause.

Adams declined the offer. "Asking me to leave this job for the same amount of money as if terminated ... I find it almost insulting," he said.

That led Mayor Jacki Marsh to suggest nine-months salary, 802 hours of vacation time and benefits.

"Nine months is a compromise," council member Troy Krenning said. "My motivation is not vindictive or revenge but it is somewhat political in nature in that that's the nature of the nine of us. It is time for a change in leadership. I'm appreciative of your 30 years of service but you are in a politically appointed position and tradewinds change."

