Loveland City Manager Steve Adams plans to resign: What we know

Steve Adams

Loveland City Manager Steve Adams will resign from the city's top job Feb. 2 if City Council approves a separation agreement Tuesday night.

Adams, under fire from Mayor Jacki Marsh and a contingent of new council members, would receive 52 weeks of severance pay — $257,030 — a $2,900 longevity bonus, the cost of benefits for a year and accrued sick and vacation time with that agreement.

Adams was first hired in 1994 as an engineer and later named manager of Loveland Water and Power. He replaced Bill Cahill as city manager in 2016. In 2022, he received a 6% pay hike. City Council declined to give him a raise this year.

Adams' relationship with City Council has often been contentious, including his handling of the Karen Warner assault by a police officer; an interaction with Stacy Lynne, who filed civil and criminal complaints against Adams for an alleged assault; and the more recent handling of the proposed Centerra South Urban Renewal development agreement.

Lynne filed a civil suit earlier this year after a misdemeanor harassment complaint alleging Adams "shoulder-checked" her as she recorded city officials leaving a court hearing in March 2022. Adams agreed to enter a diversion program and the associated court records were sealed, according to published reports.

The city agreed to pay Lynne $110,000 earlier this year to settle the civil complaint.

In December, council rejected a pay raise for Adams and several council members made it clear they no longer supported him as city manager, but there were not enough votes to fire him.

Council member Troy Krenning made it clear during Adams and city attorney Moses Garcia's performance reviews in December that he wanted both gone and suggested they consider "exit strategies." According to Loveland's city charter, it takes a "super majority" vote — two-thirds of council members — to fire the city manager and city attorney.

However, nearly all council members supported a third-party investigation into the incident between Lynne and Adams as soon as the civil case against him concluded. With the civil case now settled, an investigation would have begun.

Story continues

The separation agreement puts an end to that investigation "as employee will no longer be employed by the city."

Marsh said in December that the newly elected council members, most of whom campaigned on the need for a change in leadership, "are proof of the need for change," she said. "Residents expect us to give them a new city attorney and city manager. I don't support a pay increase, but I would support a letter of resignation and out package."

City Council last month rescinded approval of a new Centerra South urban renewal area and master financing agreement for the McWhinney development. The action led McWhinney to file a civil lawsuit against the city.

A two-day trial is set for Feb. 29 and March 1. District Court Judge Michelle Brinegar issued a preliminary injunction stipulating the rules about what the parties may or may not do leading up to the trial.

The city of Loveland can’t take any action on its motions to rescind the Centerra South Urban Renewal Plan and its financing agreement. It’s also not required to take any action to implement them.

McWhinney said it has spent $10 million on Centerra South thus far after the Loveland Urban Renewal Authority and City Council approved the 140-acre project in May and the master financing agreement in October, prior to the November election.

The lawsuit alleges the reversal was an illegal and unconstitutional political move engineered by Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh and three newly elected council members.

Coloradoan reporter Rebecca Powell contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Loveland City Manager Steve Adams plans to resign: What we know