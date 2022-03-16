U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,325.56
    +63.11 (+1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.81
    +382.47 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,226.21
    +277.59 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.28
    +31.31 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.88
    +1.44 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.00
    -14.70 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.26 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1004
    +0.0049 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1650
    +0.0050 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3088
    +0.0049 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2910
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,509.93
    +1,825.91 (+4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.98
    +25.42 (+2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,269.05
    +93.35 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Loveseat gets comfy with new funding to expand its returned home goods marketplace

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Oversized items, like furniture, have become a common fixture at the curb in weekly trash days, with the Environmental Protection Agency finding 80% ends up being disposed of in landfills.

Companies like FloorFound have found success in managing furniture returns, but hot on their heels is Loveseat, which also wants to improve that landfill statistic through its unique approach of an online returned goods marketplace where furniture is auctioned off locally.

Husband-and-wife co-founders Chris and Jenny Stanchak started Loveseat back in 2013 as a vintage furniture business in Los Angeles and San Diego. In January 2020, the company started having issues with securing inventory and decided to try doing truckloads of furniture returns, and when that worked well, pivoted the company.

“We just kept doing that over and over,” Chris Stanchak told TechCrunch. “There was more engagement, more participants and a higher price point. And that made sense because people want more contemporary stuff, not furniture that is too used or old.”

The pair have since moved to Austin and set up a marketplace there, while also continuing in LA, San Diego and Orange County.

FloorFound is bringing online return and resale to direct to consumer furniture businesses

Their mission is to eliminate waste in the returns supply chain, which Chris Stanchak estimates is a potential $30 billion market, where between 20% and 30% of items are returned.

Chris Stanchak, Jenny Stanchak
Chris Stanchak, Jenny Stanchak

Chris and Jenny Stanchak, co-founders of Loveseat

“Retailers don’t like dealing with returns,” he added. “As people shifted purchases online, there are more remorseful returns, and it has become a big problem because you can’t just put it back in a box. The retailer has to send it back to the manufacturer, so our goal is to find a new home for it.”

Stanchak calls Loveseat, which sells customer returns or overstock inventory, a “liquidity machine.” It typically sells over 90% of the new items that go up on the marketplace each week.

Most of the items are 70% off on average, and as an auction, the items start at $10, Jenny Stanchak said.

“We have weekly auctions, so our customers are sticky, and they come back every week because items are new,” she added. “If you are the first person to check the auction at midnight, you can get an amazing deal. We have hundreds of people checking the auctions each week, and we will extend the auction timing if there are bids at the last minute to make it like a game. We end up having a 55% repeat rate on customer purchases.”

Loveseat hasn't had to do much marketing, relying mostly on word of mouth, and in its second month of the marketplace going live in Austin, the market was profitable, Chris Stanchak said.

As such, the couple would like to expand its footprint in its current four markets and launch into others, so they went after a round of venture capital and raised $7 million in Series A funding to jumpstart that growth.

The capital injection was led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from a group of angel investors, including Gokul Rajaram, Gabriel Weinberg and Kal Vepuri.

In addition to market expansion, Chris Stanchak expects to use the new funding to round out the leadership team and bring in operations, finance and inventory sourcing talent. He plans to be throughout Texas within the year and enter another state with ultimate plans of being nationwide. The company is also looking to bring the same auction model to electronics and apparel in the future.

Meanwhile, with every market profitable, the company itself is heading that way as well, Chris Stanchak said. The goal is to triple its revenue this year, which is a similar trajectory from previous years. He is also aiming for bigger results from its next market in terms of auction size and dollar values.

Talia Goldberg, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, said she doesn’t typically invest in companies with inventory, but the more she dug into Loveseat, the more their model was attractive and answered concerns the firm had of retail-oriented models. And rather than be like Craigslist, the company’s value proposition focuses on new inventory, which is what consumers want, she added.

Goldberg called the Stanchaks “amazing” and a “great balance in terms of their skillset and ability to be scrappy over the past couple of years.”

“The company hasn’t needed to invest in marketing, customer acquisition or retail stores,” Goldberg added. “Once people see the value proposition, they share it and have a fun, gamified experience, which helps to move inventory. Other models have inventory on hand, but this is more scalable, they are able to do so in a way that leads to a model that is attractive and something we look for in a marketplace.”

Etsy’s 2-year migration to the cloud brought flexibility to the online marketplace

Recommended Stories

  • Breaking Down the S&P 500's First 50 Days of 2022

    Plus, a list of years that began as bleakly as 2022

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 7 Red Flags for DiDi Global's Future

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) was one of the worst-performing IPOs of 2021. China's top ride-hailing company went public at $14 per share last June, and its stock rose to about $18 by the end of that month. A series of unfortunate events subsequently occurred, and DiDi's stock price plunged to less than $2 -- which reduced its market cap from nearly $80 billion to about $8.5 billion.

  • The Very Good Food Company Announces Business Update and Initiatives to Establish a Path towards Profitability

    The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, today announced that the Company is temporarily lowering production throughput and headcount to manage inventory levels, and implementing initiatives such as pausing non-critical capital expenditures and lowering SG&A spending, to manage both short and long-term liquidity and to establish a path towards profitability.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP ) by estimating...

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Covid Stops Work at Tesla Plant. But the Stock Rises Because There Is Good News Too.

    A report says Tesla is halting production at its Shanghai plant amid a rise of Covid variant infections in China. But investors have other things on their minds.

  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$4.10 Dividend

    Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • U.S. Stocks Climb on Ukraine Talks, China Pledge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its markets. Treasuries and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Block, Inc. (SQ)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/15: Marvell, Amazon, CrowdStrike

    Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't worry too much about when it's safe to go back into the markets, but they should plot their next moves carefully.

  • Alibaba, JD.com and Other China Stocks Soar. Here’s What Sparked the Turnaround.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Revenue and EPS estimates

    The analysts covering RLX Technology Inc. ( NYSE:RLX ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Another Market Dip

    The stock market is in correction territory, and the specter of stagflation (declining economic activity coupled with rising inflation) is suddenly on many people's minds. Protecting our portfolios before the next market crash is always a good strategy. JPMorgan found that missing just the market's 10 best days reduced your portfolio's annual returns by 60%; miss the 20 best days, and your head was barely above water.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.