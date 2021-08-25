LoveSuze, Women's Lingerie Brand, Debuts New Collection: Live Your Life in Color

Available in sizes XS to 3X, the new collection empowers women by combining sexy and comfort with vibrant colors

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LoveSuze, a New York-based women's lingerie retailer, launches a new lace lingerie collection, Live Your Life In Color, for women ranging XS to 3X. LoveSuze's iconic Flex-Sizing™ design, the collection fits flawlessly, flexibly, and stretches to fit the body perfectly – regardless the day, time, and month.

The Live Your Life in Color collection features a combination of Comfort-Stretch and Ever-Stretch bras and underwear including racerback bralettes, triangle bralettes, thongs, hipsters, bikinis and slips. The pieces in this collection are comfortable and sexy, and feature Flex-Sizing™ which complements every woman's body type and lifestyle. The new collection is available online, with items starting at $22.

"When I was designing this collection, I kept thinking back to the experiences the world has endured this past year, and I wanted to create a line that made women feed confident and proud," said Suzanne Macbale, CEO and Founder of LoveSuze. "When I played around with color swatches of various fabrics, I fantasized about giving women the chance to live their life in bright, beautiful colors. The underwear, bras and slips in this new collection are available in neon lime, coral crush, passion pink and navy. These colors truly POP against every skin tone. Many women lead such vibrant, bold and inspiring lives – and now they can acquire lingerie to accentuate their individual lifestyles."

The traditional perception of lingerie is uncomfortable sets or slips that are designed to be worn for a short period of time. LoveSuze collections take an unorthodox approach and are designed to be worn all day, every day and inspire the women who wear them.

"While women may share the same size, their bodies are vastly different, and they're changing every day," said Macbale. "With Flex-Sizing fabric used in every piece, women feel and look their absolute best– no matter what day it is or what life throws their way. My goal is to give them a confidence boost, a little secret they know of that's hiding underneath their outerwear. Forget about special occasion lingerie. With LoveSuze lingerie, every day is a special occasion."

Story continues

For more information on LoveSuze and the new Live Your Life In Color collection, visit www.LoveSuze.com.

About LoveSuze

LoveSuze, a women's lingerie brand, was founded in 2018 by lingerie designer Suzanne Macbale. After acquiring years of fashion and design experience working at Victoria Secret and Calvin Klein, Macbale was inspired to found LoveSuze and create lingerie collections that empower and boost confidence in women. All of the piece's feature Macbale's iconic Flex-Sizing™ design in stylish fabrics that adjust to complement each woman's unique body shape allowing her to feel comfortable and sexy while enjoying her lifestyle no matter what her body is experiencing that day. A variety of underwear, bras and slips are available in women's sizing ranging from XS to 3X. All of the LoveSuze collections are available online and can be shipped anywhere in the United States. For more information, visit www.LoveSuze.com.

Contact: Lauren Witt

Mobile: 817-721-5576

317472@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lovesuze-womens-lingerie-brand-debuts-new-collection-live-your-life-in-color-301362814.html

SOURCE LoveSuze