Lovevery recalls 51,500 of its Slide & Seek Ball Runs over choking hazard

The Slide & Seek Ball Runs sold from June 2023 to November 2023 on Lovevery's site, have been recalled.

Well-known baby brand, Lovevery, is recalling 51,500 of its Slide & Seek Ball Runs sold in the U.S. and Canada after receiving 39 reports that the toy poses a serious choking hazard.

The wooden toy with a plastic ball ramp attached has a wooden knob on the door of the base that breaks loose, the Consumer Product and Safety Commission said. No injuries have been reported so far.

Lovevery, a company that offers products and information which help create developmental experiences in the lives of new babies and families, according to its website, said it is in cooperation with the CPSC's recall and that it had recently updated the packaging on the toy that led to the hazard.

About 47,000 Slide & Seek Ball Runs sold in the U.S. and 4,500 in Canada between June 2023 to November 2023 were affected. The item retailed at around $120 on Lovevery's site. This particular design does not have a Lovevery logo engraved on the base, or a green sticker on the inside wall of the door.

The item was sold in Lovevery's "Babbler Play Kit" marketed to children 13 to 15 months. Health Canada has issued its own recall for the product.

How to get a free replacement

Lovevery is contacting all known purchasers directly via email to assign case numbers to process returns.

If you know you have a recalled product, but have not received a case number, you can retrieve one on Lovevery's site.

Once you have a case number, you will register your faulty toy on Lovevery's site along with a photo of the affected door that you will disconnect and mark with your specific case number ahead of time.

After agreeing to dispose of the item, the process will be complete, and you will be shipped your new toy.

You can find the latest consumer product recalls from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on USA TODAY's recall database.

