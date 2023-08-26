Lovisa Holdings (ASX:LOV) Is Reducing Its Dividend To A$0.31

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to A$0.31 on the 19th of October. This means that the annual payment is 3.1% of the current stock price, which is lower than what the rest of the industry is paying.

Lovisa Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was higher than its profits, and made up 92% of cash flows. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 84.3%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 74% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Lovisa Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Lovisa Holdings' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 8 years was A$0.133 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.69. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 23% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Lovisa Holdings' Dividend Might Lack Growth

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Lovisa Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. Although per-share earnings are growing at a credible rate, the massive payout ratio may limit growth in the company's future dividend payments.

Lovisa Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. Strong earnings growth means Lovisa Holdings has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We don't think Lovisa Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Lovisa Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

