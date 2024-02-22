Is Lovisa Holdings Limited's (ASX:LOV) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Lovisa Holdings' (ASX:LOV) stock is up by a considerable 49% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Lovisa Holdings' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lovisa Holdings is:

71% = AU$74m ÷ AU$104m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.71 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Lovisa Holdings' Earnings Growth And 71% ROE

To begin with, Lovisa Holdings has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 19% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Lovisa Holdings' considerable five year net income growth of 24% was to be expected.

We then compared Lovisa Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 20% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is LOV worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LOV is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Lovisa Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The really high three-year median payout ratio of 131% for Lovisa Holdings suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings significantly, as we saw above. Having said that, the high payout ratio is definitely risky and something to keep an eye on.

Besides, Lovisa Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 80% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Lovisa Holdings' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 100%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Lovisa Holdings has some positive attributes. Namely, its high earnings growth, which was likely due to its high ROE. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining hardly any of its profits. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

