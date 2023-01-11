Low-alcohol beverages market to grow by 6,204.25 million liters: Growth opportunities led by Accolade Wines Australia Ltd, Allagash Brewing Co, Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global low-alcohol beverages market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.
The low-alcohol beverages market size is forecast to grow by 6,204.25 million liters from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period according to Technavio. Request Latest PDF Sample Report
Why buy?
Add credibility to strategies
Analyze competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margins with Technavio- Buy the Report
Low-alcohol beverages market: Scope
The low-alcohol beverages market report covers the following areas:
Low-alcohol beverages market: Segmentation
Distribution Channel
Region Outlook
Low-alcohol beverages market 2022-2026: Vendor analysis
Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Allagash Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg Breweries AS, CODYs Drinks International GmbH, Constellation Brands Inc., Curious Elixirs, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Olvi Plc, Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo USA Inc., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
What are the key data covered in this low-alcohol beverages market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the low-alcohol beverages market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the low-alcohol beverages market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the low-alcohol beverages market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of low-alcohol beverages market vendors
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to
download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.
Related Reports
Home Draft Beer Dispensers Market by Product, Distribution channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The home draft beer dispensers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.57% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9.05 million. The growing consumption of home-brewed beer and draft beer is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the need for frequent maintenance and the risk of beer contamination may impede the market growth.
Alcoholic Beverages Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The alcoholic beverages market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 440.18 billion. The increase in popularity of the craft segment is notably driving the alcoholic beverages market growth, although factors such as the prominence of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.
Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
166
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1%
Market growth 2023-2027
6,204.25 million L
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
3.2
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 37%
Key countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Allagash Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg Breweries AS, CODYs Drinks International GmbH, Constellation Brands Inc., Curious Elixirs, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Olvi Plc, Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo USA Inc., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global low-alcohol beverages market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Low alcohol beer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Low alcohol wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Low alcohol RTD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Low alcohol cider - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Low alcohol spirits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Accolade Wines Australia Ltd.
12.4 Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV
12.5 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
12.6 Bacardi Ltd.
12.7 Beam Suntory Inc.
12.8 Bells Brewery Inc.
12.9 Carlsberg Breweries AS
12.10 CODYs Drinks International GmbH
12.11 Constellation Brands Inc.
12.12 Diageo Plc
12.13 Heineken NV
12.14 Molson Coors Beverage Co.
12.15 New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc.
12.16 Olvi Plc
12.17 The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/low-alcohol-beverages-market-to-grow-by-6-204-25-million-liters-growth-opportunities-led-by-accolade-wines-australia-ltd-allagash-brewing-co-anheuser-busch-inbev-sa-nv---technavio-301715479.html
SOURCE Technavio