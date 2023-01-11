Low-alcohol beverages market to grow by 6,204.25 million liters: Growth opportunities led by Accolade Wines Australia Ltd, Allagash Brewing Co, Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global low-alcohol beverages market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market 2023-2027

The low-alcohol beverages market size is forecast to grow by 6,204.25 million liters from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period according to Technavio. Request Latest PDF Sample Report

Low-alcohol beverages market: Scope

The low-alcohol beverages market report covers the following areas:

Low-alcohol beverages market: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Region Outlook

Low-alcohol beverages market 2022-2026: Vendor analysis

Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Allagash Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg Breweries AS, CODYs Drinks International GmbH, Constellation Brands Inc., Curious Elixirs, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Olvi Plc, Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo USA Inc., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in this low-alcohol beverages market report?

Story continues

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the low-alcohol beverages market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the low-alcohol beverages market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the low-alcohol beverages market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of low-alcohol beverages market vendors

Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2023-2027 6,204.25 million L Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Allagash Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg Breweries AS, CODYs Drinks International GmbH, Constellation Brands Inc., Curious Elixirs, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Olvi Plc, Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo USA Inc., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global low-alcohol beverages market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Low alcohol beer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Low alcohol wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Low alcohol RTD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Low alcohol cider - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Low alcohol spirits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Accolade Wines Australia Ltd.

12.4 Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV

12.5 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

12.6 Bacardi Ltd.

12.7 Beam Suntory Inc.

12.8 Bells Brewery Inc.

12.9 Carlsberg Breweries AS

12.10 CODYs Drinks International GmbH

12.11 Constellation Brands Inc.

12.12 Diageo Plc

12.13 Heineken NV

12.14 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

12.15 New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc.

12.16 Olvi Plc

12.17 The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

