Low-alcohol beverages market to grow by 6,204.25 million liters: Growth opportunities led by Accolade Wines Australia Ltd, Allagash Brewing Co, Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global low-alcohol beverages market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market 2023-2027

The low-alcohol beverages market size is forecast to grow by 6,204.25 million liters from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period according to Technavio. Request Latest PDF Sample Report

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio-  Buy the Report

Low-alcohol beverages market: Scope

The low-alcohol beverages market report covers the following areas:

Low-alcohol beverages market: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • Region Outlook

Low-alcohol beverages market 2022-2026: Vendor analysis

Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Allagash Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg Breweries AS, CODYs Drinks International GmbH, Constellation Brands Inc., Curious Elixirs, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Olvi Plc, Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo USA Inc., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Request a PDF Sample Now

What are the key data covered in this low-alcohol beverages market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the low-alcohol beverages market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the low-alcohol beverages market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the low-alcohol beverages market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of low-alcohol beverages market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to
download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports

Home Draft Beer Dispensers Market by Product, Distribution channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The home draft beer dispensers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.57% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9.05 million. The growing consumption of home-brewed beer and draft beer is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the need for frequent maintenance and the risk of beer contamination may impede the market growth.

Alcoholic Beverages Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The alcoholic beverages market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 440.18 billion. The increase in popularity of the craft segment is notably driving the alcoholic beverages market growth, although factors such as the prominence of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

166

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1%

Market growth 2023-2027

6,204.25 million L

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

3.2

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Allagash Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg Breweries AS, CODYs Drinks International GmbH, Constellation Brands Inc., Curious Elixirs, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Olvi Plc, Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo USA Inc., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global low-alcohol beverages market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Low alcohol beer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Low alcohol wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Low alcohol RTD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Low alcohol cider - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Low alcohol spirits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Accolade Wines Australia Ltd.

  • 12.4 Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV

  • 12.5 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

  • 12.6 Bacardi Ltd.

  • 12.7 Beam Suntory Inc.

  • 12.8 Bells Brewery Inc.

  • 12.9 Carlsberg Breweries AS

  • 12.10 CODYs Drinks International GmbH

  • 12.11 Constellation Brands Inc.

  • 12.12 Diageo Plc

  • 12.13 Heineken NV

  • 12.14 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

  • 12.15 New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc.

  • 12.16 Olvi Plc

  • 12.17 The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

