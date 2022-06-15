Low-Alcohol Beverages Market: USD 2801.62 million Growth from 2020 to 2025 | Vendors competing in terms of new and innovative product launches | Technavio
NEW YORK , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A low-alcohol beverage is a beverage that contains between 4% and 7% alcohol by volume (ABV). Low-alcohol drinks can be categorized into five product categories: beer, wine, spirits, cider, and ready-to-drink (RTD) pre-mixes. RTD pre-mixes have the least percent of alcohol, in terms of volume, compared to all other alcoholic drinks.
Technavio estimates that the low-alcohol beverages market size is expected to grow by USD 2801.62 million from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.16% during the forecast period.
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Threat of Substitutes
Conventional beer, non-alcoholic beverages, other alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and energy drinks are the direct substitutes for low-alcohol beverages. The availability of substitute products is high. Buyers' propensity to shift to substitutes is moderate, and the relative price performance of these substitutes is also moderate. Hence, the threat of substitutes was moderate in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
Vendors operating in the market are competing in terms of new and innovative product launches. They are focusing on increasing the sales of low-alcohol beverages and expanding their market. The competition in the market is expected to be high during the forecast period. To survive and succeed in a competitive environment, vendors need to distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include The Boston Beer Co., Olvi Plc, Heineken NV, Constellation Brands Inc., and Carlsberg Breweries AS.
Market Segmentation
The low-alcohol beverages market has been segmented by product into low-alcohol beer, low-alcohol wine, low-alcohol RTD, low-alcohol cider, and low-alcohol spirits. The low-alcohol beer segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Consumers are looking for bolder flavors with an increasing volume of fermentable ingredients. Thus, players are coming up with a lower-strength beer.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. High living standards, increased introduction of a variety of low-alcohol beverages, and strong brand value of the products offered in the market will drive the low-alcohol beverages market growth in Europe during the forecast period.
Key Drivers and Trends
The increasing health consciousness among consumers will drive the growth of the low-alcohol beverages market during the forecast period. Consumers across the world are becoming health-conscious and preferring healthy and nutritious food and beverages. Therefore, many consumers have started shifting from conventional alcohol beverages to low-alcohol beverages.
The increase in demand for gluten-free and low-calorie beer is a trend in the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for low-calorie food and beverages is another emerging trend, which increased the availability of several low-alcohol beers with low-calorie levels.
Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.16%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2801.62 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.47
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, Spain, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, CODY's Drinks International GmbH, Constellation Brands Inc., Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Olvi Plc, and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
