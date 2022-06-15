U.S. markets closed

Low-Alcohol Beverages Market: USD 2801.62 million Growth from 2020 to 2025 | Vendors competing in terms of new and innovative product launches | Technavio

·8 min read

NEW YORK , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A low-alcohol beverage is a beverage that contains between 4% and 7% alcohol by volume (ABV). Low-alcohol drinks can be categorized into five product categories: beer, wine, spirits, cider, and ready-to-drink (RTD) pre-mixes. RTD pre-mixes have the least percent of alcohol, in terms of volume, compared to all other alcoholic drinks.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Low-Alcohol Beverages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio estimates that the low-alcohol beverages market size is expected to grow by USD 2801.62 million from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.16% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Threat of Substitutes

Conventional beer, non-alcoholic beverages, other alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and energy drinks are the direct substitutes for low-alcohol beverages. The availability of substitute products is high. Buyers' propensity to shift to substitutes is moderate, and the relative price performance of these substitutes is also moderate. Hence, the threat of substitutes was moderate in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The Report offers information on all the Porter's Five Forces. Buy Now to gain insights that will help you improve your business.

Vendor Landscape

Vendors operating in the market are competing in terms of new and innovative product launches. They are focusing on increasing the sales of low-alcohol beverages and expanding their market. The competition in the market is expected to be high during the forecast period. To survive and succeed in a competitive environment, vendors need to distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include The Boston Beer Co., Olvi Plc, Heineken NV, Constellation Brands Inc., and Carlsberg Breweries AS.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Now 

Market Segmentation

The low-alcohol beverages market has been segmented by product into low-alcohol beer, low-alcohol wine, low-alcohol RTD, low-alcohol cider, and low-alcohol spirits. The low-alcohol beer segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Consumers are looking for bolder flavors with an increasing volume of fermentable ingredients. Thus, players are coming up with a lower-strength beer.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. High living standards, increased introduction of a variety of low-alcohol beverages, and strong brand value of the products offered in the market will drive the low-alcohol beverages market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Key Drivers and Trends

The increasing health consciousness among consumers will drive the growth of the low-alcohol beverages market during the forecast period. Consumers across the world are becoming health-conscious and preferring healthy and nutritious food and beverages. Therefore, many consumers have started shifting from conventional alcohol beverages to low-alcohol beverages.

The increase in demand for gluten-free and low-calorie beer is a trend in the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for low-calorie food and beverages is another emerging trend, which increased the availability of several low-alcohol beers with low-calorie levels.

Apart from the increase in demand for gluten-free and low-calorie beer, many other trends are also shaping the future of the market. View PDF Sample Report to learn about these trends

Similar Reports

Mead Beverages Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Alcoholic Beverages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.16%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2801.62 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.47

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, Spain, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, CODY's Drinks International GmbH, Constellation Brands Inc., Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Olvi Plc, and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

  • 3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on consumer staples

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Low-alcohol beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Low-alcohol wine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Low-alcohol RTD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Low-alcohol cider - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Low-alcohol spirits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

  • 11.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

  • 11.5 Carlsberg Breweries AS

  • 11.6 CODY's Drinks International GmbH

  • 11.7 Constellation Brands Inc.

  • 11.8 Heineken NV

  • 11.9 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

  • 11.10 New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc.

  • 11.11 Olvi Plc

  • 11.12 The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/low-alcohol-beverages-market-usd-2801-62-million-growth-from-2020-to-2025--vendors-competing-in-terms-of-new-and-innovative-product-launches--technavio-301566680.html

SOURCE Technavio

