Low Code Development Platform Market to Reach USD 94.75 Billion by 2028; Business Digitalization to Propel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global low code development platform market size was USD 10.82 billion in 2020. The market size is expected to rise from USD 13.89 billion in 2021 to USD 94.75 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to increase in demand for technological advancements for business digitalization. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Low Code Development Platform Market Share, 2021-2028".

Low code development platform provides simplified and seamless techniques for professional business developments to build an effective business application. Several industries are expanding their business through technological advancements, which is expected to fuel the market growth. These platforms are majorly used for developing applications for small-scale and large-scale businesses.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/low-code-development-platform-market-102972

COVID-19 Impact:

Business Digitalization Promotes Market Growth During Pandemic

The outbreak of COVID-19 virus has affected various businesses due to stringent restrictions imposed by governments. Once the restrictions were uplifted, and e-commerce was enabled in mildly affected regions, small-scale businesses started digitalizing the venture to acquire global customers. This supported the Low Code Development Platform Market growth by promoting the business to adopt digital platforms and increase their efficiency to work.

Segments:

Developing Client Based Apps to Fuel Market Growth

By component, the Low Code Development Platform Market is bifurcated into platform and services.

Based on deployment, the market is divided into on-premises and cloud.

On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

According to industry, the market is segregated into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, education, government, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, media & entertainment, and others.

By region, the Low Code Development Platform Industry is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report provides factual data and the latest information regarding recent advancements and developments in the market. Furthermore, the report offers trending business strategies along with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on industrial growth. Also, drivers and restraints affecting the global market expansion are elaborated further. Development strategies and technological advancements are evaluated with current market trends and innovation practices.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Low Code Development Platform Market,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/low-code-development-platform-market-102972

Drivers & Restraints:

Technological Advancements to Propel Market Growth

The market is expected to witness growth in the coming years owing to the rising demand for business digitalization and accelerated sales rate of small & large enterprises. Technological advancements in the developing and developed nations are likely to adopt the platforms to build a client-based application and promote significant market growth. These factors are expected to ensure the low code development platform market growth during the forecast period.

However, limited customization and software integration capabilities may hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America Holds Lion's Share Globally Due to Rising Technological Advancements

North America dominates the global low code development platform market share due to small enterprises' rising adoption of technological advancements. According to the State of Low Code Report 2021, in the U.S., 77% of the companies implement low code platforms and 3 out of 5 employees utilize these platforms to develop business applications.

Asia Pacific holds the second-largest global market position and is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. According to 2020 Software Survey of Asia Pacific, more than 50% of the companies implement low code platforms.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/low-code-development-platform-market-102972

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Partnerships Allow Key Players to Expand Business Globally

Key players in the industry focus on implementing business development strategies with the supporting companies to expand their business globally. These strategies are partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances. Also, implementing innovation strategies allows the key players to enhance their product portfolio to satisfy customer needs and acquire high market share.

Industry Developments:

  • October 2021: ServiceNow, Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Celonis, Inc. to support the digital transformation of enterprises with enhanced customer satisfaction, revenue generation, and cash flow. The companies are combining the low-code workflow platform of ServiceNow with Celonis Execution Management System to offer real-time execution processes and optimize digitalization.

  • September 2020: Mendix Technology B.V. expanded to an all-in-one low code platform to solve and ensure increasing business transformation complexities. The newly expanded platform can deploy automation tools such as artificial intelligence to improve workflow quality.

Companies Profiled in the Low Code Development Platform Market Report

  • Appian Corporation (Virginia, U.S.)

  • Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.)

  • Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • OutSystems Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Mendix Technology BV (Rotterdam, Netherlands)

  • Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.)

  • Pegasystems Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Betty Blocks (North Holland, Netherlands)

  • ServiceNow Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (Tamil Nadu, India)

Buy Now - Low Code Development Platform Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102972

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Low Code Development Platform Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Low Code Development Platform Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Low Code Development Platform Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Component (Value)

        • Platform

        • Services

      • By Deployment (Value)

        • On-premises

        • Cloud

      • By Enterprise Size (Value)

        • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

        • Large Enterprises

      • By Industry (Value)

        • BFSI

        • Healthcare

        • Education

        • IT and Telecommunication

        • Media and Entertainment

        • Manufacturing

        • Government

        • Retail

        • Others (Energy and Utilities, etc.)

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East & Africa

        • South America

TOC Continued…!

Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/low-code-development-platform-market-102972

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Function (Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Multichannel, Automatic Call Distribution, Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Reporting and Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Customer Collaboration, and Others), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), By Application (Process Control, Production Planning, Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection), By Industry (Automotive, Medical Devices, Semiconductor &Electronics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Online Payment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Payment Type (Mobile Payment, Online Banking, and Digital Wallet), By Industry (Media & Entertainment, Retail, BFSI, Food & Beverages, IT &Telecom, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Workforce Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Application (Workforce Analytics, Workforce Scheduling, Time and Attendance Management, and Others), By End-Use Industry (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cloud Gaming Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device (Smartphone, Laptop/Tablets, Personal Computer, Smart TV, and Consoles), By Streaming Type (Video Streaming, and File streaming), By End-User (Casual Gamers, Avid Gamers, and Hardcore Gamers), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


